Why eating enough protein is important? Health expert explains

Health

Hindustan Times
14 March, 2024, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 14 March, 2024, 12:35 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

From facilitating digestion to regulating blood sugar in the body, here are a few reasons why eating protein is important.

  • Foods rich in protein like eggs, beans, lean meats, fish, and legumes support hair growth, including beard hair
  • Protein helps in providing amino acids which further help in boosting liver function. It also helps in building neurotransmitters that can give us energy.
  • Muscle mass and maintenance needs a good amount of protein. Hence, it is recommended to have a diet that contains a healthy amount of protein.
  • For thyroid hormone conversion in the liver, amino acids are crucial. Amio acid is provided by the protein in the food that we consume.
  • When we pair protein with carbohydrates, it helps in maintaining the blood sugar level in the body. It helps with slower breakdown of cards.
  • Proteins help in healthy digestion of food. Amino acids are used to make enzymes that facilitate the proper breakdown of food.
     

 

