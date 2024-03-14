Why eating enough protein is important? Health expert explains
From facilitating digestion to regulating blood sugar in the body, here are a few reasons why eating protein is important.
- Foods rich in protein like eggs, beans, lean meats, fish, and legumes support hair growth, including beard hair
- Protein helps in providing amino acids which further help in boosting liver function. It also helps in building neurotransmitters that can give us energy.
- Muscle mass and maintenance needs a good amount of protein. Hence, it is recommended to have a diet that contains a healthy amount of protein.
- For thyroid hormone conversion in the liver, amino acids are crucial. Amio acid is provided by the protein in the food that we consume.
- When we pair protein with carbohydrates, it helps in maintaining the blood sugar level in the body. It helps with slower breakdown of cards.
- Proteins help in healthy digestion of food. Amino acids are used to make enzymes that facilitate the proper breakdown of food.