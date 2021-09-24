Why drink Golden Milk?

Golden milk is a delicious Indian beverage that has been a part of Indian culture for centuries. In Hindi, it is also known as "Haldi Dudh" or as turmeric milk in popular culture.

A bright golden color stems after mixing yellow turmeric into white milk. This turmeric milk possesses a variety of health benefits. It helps in improving immunity and keeps us fit.

But in our country, turmeric is used mainly as a coloring agent in cooking, especially in curries and gravies. We are less likely to know this alternative use of turmeric due to our ignorance of its vast benefits.

Benefits of Golden Milk

The active ingredient in turmeric is curcumin, which has powerful anti-inflammatory properties and is a very strong antioxidant.

Curcumin also helps in breaking down the fats. Because of losing the extra fat, it feels relieving. Besides, it may help reduce the symptoms of depression and repair damaged cells. Moreover, it reduces pain and improves joint functioning in patients with arthritis.

Nowadays, the young generation is very concerned about their skin. They spend a lot of money on buying skincare products. Golden milk may work as a great beauty hack for them by bringing out the skin's natural glow and smoothing out the skin by reducing scars as well as preventing acne.

Various studies state that turmeric affects brain function. Drinking warm turmeric milk at night helps those who have trouble sleeping at night.

According to experts, it also helps to regulate acid balance in the body, hence reducing acidity.

However, excessive turmeric can cause irritation but a pinch of turmeric added to the milk can give beautiful benefits.

Last but not the least, it has antibacterial, antiviral and antifungal properties. Hence, it is always advised to be taken during flu season or while suffering from cold.

Having milk with turmeric is undoubtedly an additional gain for our body. Turmeric also introduces our taste buds with a unique taste.

How to make golden milk

Ingredients

2 cups milk (whole or reduced-fat, based on preference)

1 tbsp turmeric powder

½ tbsp ginger powder

2 tbsp honey (can be substituted with sugar or jaggery)

½ tbsp ground cinnamon

1 pinch ground black pepper

Optional

1 pinch cardamom powder

½ tbsp vanilla extract

Method

Combine all the ingredients in a pot and bring the mixture to a boil. Once bubbling, reduce the heat and let it simmer for about 10 minutes or until fragrant.

Strain the mixture through a fine strainer to separate the spices from the milk before serving. Golden milk is ready to be enjoyed.