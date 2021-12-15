WHO Bangladesh gets $8.5m in aid from Swedish govt

Health

TBS Report
15 December, 2021, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 15 December, 2021, 07:34 pm

Related News

WHO Bangladesh gets $8.5m in aid from Swedish govt

The partnership between the Swedish government and WHO Bangladesh will invigorate the national health financing to amplify the country’s capacity for detection and containment of antimicrobial resistance, improve mental health care, uphold the quality of health services

TBS Report
15 December, 2021, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 15 December, 2021, 07:34 pm
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay

The Government of Sweden will support Bangladesh in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals by channelling $8.5 million to World Health Organisation (WHO) Bangladesh through the project "Strengthening the Health System in Bangladesh". 

The partnership between the Swedish government and WHO Bangladesh will invigorate the national health financing to amplify the country's capacity for detection and containment of antimicrobial resistance, improve mental health care, uphold the quality of health services in Cox's Bazar district, and ultimately reach Universal Health Coverage, said a press release. 

"Sweden is happy to join forces with WHO and Bangladesh in supporting the implementation of Agenda 2030. This is the first time Sweden and WHO cooperate on country level. Health is a priority for Sweden's engagement globally and in Bangladesh and we hope that this new collaboration, which focuses on important health issues, will benefit the people of Bangladesh", said the Swedish Ambassador to Bangladesh Alexandra Berg von Linde, reiterating the importance of the partnership.

 "Some of the challenges for the health systems in Bangladesh remain critical", said WHO Representative to Bangladesh Dr Bardan Jung Rana. 

"We identified five key elements for achieving health for all: reduce exclusion and social disparities in health; organize health services around people's needs and expectations; integrate health into all sectors; pursue collaborative models of policy dialogue, and increase the stakeholders' participation. The Government of Sweden's funding, which reflects the financing for sustainable development in conformity with the Sustainable Development Goal 17, will help the Government of Bangladesh achieve the 2030 targets,"  Dr Bardan Jung Rana added. 

Bangladesh / Top News

Sweden / WHO Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A sign of progress and social reform in Saudi Arabia - women are now allowed to drive, travel without male guardians and vote. Photo: Bloomberg

Saudi Arabia: Where social reforms are picking up pace

8h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Restaurants vs food delivery companies: A face-off over commissions

10h | Panorama
17 July, Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, Germany. A warming climate has supercharged storms, contributing to the catastrophic flash floods that killed at least 170 people in the country. Photo: Liesa Johannssen-Koppitz/Bloomberg

The world promises change after another year of extreme climate disasters

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Teletalk 5G trial run is here. But what does that really mean?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Marvel of Tomorrow Influencers Award 2021

Marvel of Tomorrow Influencers Award 2021

48m | Videos
Bangladesh Bank to lend $200m to Maldives

Bangladesh Bank to lend $200m to Maldives

3h | Videos
Munzereen Shahid - Her Victory Stories

Munzereen Shahid - Her Victory Stories

3h | Videos
Sonia Bashir Kabir - Her Victory Stories

Sonia Bashir Kabir - Her Victory Stories

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Abrar Fahad. Photo: Collected.
Court

Abrar Fahad murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death, 5 jailed for life

2
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?

3
Former state minister for information and broadcasting Murad Hasan. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Murad Hasan denied entry to Canada, sent back to Dubai

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

The troubles of travelling with Bangladeshi passport 

5
Bangladesh enters 5G era today
Telecom

Bangladesh enters 5G era today

6
Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Bangladesh

Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak