What's the minimum you really should do?

According to an article by Harvard Health, a recent collaborative study involving scientists from various global locations, including researchers affiliated with Harvard, has determined that achieving significant health benefits doesn't necessarily require a high amount of weekly physical activity.

The research involved the participation of almost 72,000 individuals, predominantly aged between 50 and 80 years. At the study's commencement, all participants were without diagnosed heart disease or cancer.

An advantageous aspect of the study was the utilization of a device to monitor the actual level of vigorous physical activity performed by individuals, as opposed to relying solely on self-reported data—a common practice in previous studies, which can be prone to inaccuracies. The health status of the study participants was observed over the subsequent five years.

Those engaging in just 15 minutes per week of vigorous physical activity exhibited a 17% lower risk of death from any cause and death from cancer when compared to inactive individuals. With approximately 50 minutes per week, the risk of death from any cause was further reduced by 36%.

The most substantial reductions in the risk of death from all causes and death from cancer were observed within the initial 40 minutes of vigorous physical activity per week. Conversely, the decline in the risk of death from heart disease continued to be significant with each additional minute beyond the initial 40 minutes.

There are several important messages from this study. If vigorous physical activity doesn't immediately appeal to you, moderate physical activity like brisk walking—for at least 150 minutes per week, and ideally 300 minutes per week—also has proven health benefits. But if you're up for at least trying some vigorous physical activity, aim for 40 minutes per week—unless you're at increased risk for heart disease, in which case you should strive for more.

Your activity does not have to be done all at once. It can be done in short bursts that add up over the week to your goal. Some of these short bursts can be things you are doing anyway, like climbing stairs.

And if you're someone like me who enjoys physical activity because you feel good during and after that activity, be as active as you can be: you get additional health benefits with each additional minute. It's the best return on investment you'll ever get.

