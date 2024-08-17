What steps is Dhaka Airport taking against Mpox?

The Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport's (HSIA) health department team has established a setup to deal with passengers with symptoms of Mpox, according to a media release.

In view of the World Health Organization (WHO) global public health alert on Mpox, a meeting was held at HSIA yesterday in collaboration with CAAB, Airport authority, Airlines, the Center for Disease Control (CDC), and the Airport health department.

The Airport is also providing leaflets and arrival health desks are being manned by doctors 24/7, reads the release.

"HSIA is screening temperature of the arrival passengers via thermal scanner archways. If required, passengers with symptoms will be sent to Kurmitola General Hospital, Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH) and Kuwait Maitree Hospital via ambulance," according to the airport authorities.

Member Operations Air Commodore A F M Atiquzzaman BSP, GUP, ndc, psc chaired the meeting, while Group Captain M Kamrul Islam, BSP, BPP, acsc, psc, PhD, Executive Director, HSIA, Sheikh Daud Adnan, Director, CDC, DGHS, Dr. Nasir Ahmed Khan, Senior Advisor, IHR, Dr ASM Alamgir, National Professional Officer, WHO, Chairman AOC Ms Dilara Ahmed, HSIA Health Department Dr Shamima, and Airlines representatives were present.

The airlines have also been informed to remain vigilant and inform the health department, should there be any passenger with symptoms. Passengers developing symptoms within 21 days of arrival are also requested to call 10655, the HSIA said.

Mpox Typical symptoms include fever, headache, muscle aches, backache, lack of energy, swollen lymph nodes and skin rash or lesions. Swelling of the lymph nodes is a distinctive feature of Mpox.

The CDC representatives, according to the media release, highlighted the protective measures like avoiding close contact with people who have been suspected or confirmed Mpox, wearing a medical mask, avoiding skin-to-skin contact and using disposable gloves, cleaning hands regularly with soap and water or alcohol-based hand rub.