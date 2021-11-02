What to know about vitamin D & its testing

Health

Md Mahbubur Rahman, Laboratory Director, Praava Health
02 November, 2021, 11:40 am
Last modified: 02 November, 2021, 11:54 am

What to know about vitamin D & its testing

According to many studies, Vitamin D deficiency is about 70% or higher in South Asia and as per a lab study, 86% of Dhaka’s population have Hypovitaminosis D. 

Md Mahbubur Rahman, Laboratory Director, Praava Health
02 November, 2021, 11:40 am
Last modified: 02 November, 2021, 11:54 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

World Vitamin D Day, celebrated on 2 November, is a day to raise awareness about Vitamin D deficiency - a global health problem for any age, and highlight the need for people and families to take immediate action to ensure everyone has sufficient Vitamin D blood levels to reduce their risk of disease and achieve optimal overall health. 

According to many studies, Vitamin D deficiency is about 70% or higher in South Asia and as per a lab study, 86% of Dhaka's population have Hypovitaminosis D. 

Vitamin D is a fat-soluble vitamin involved in the intestinal absorption of calcium and the regulation of calcium homeostasis, essential for bone formation, and maintenance of healthy bones. It also plays a protective role in reducing the risk of respiratory tract infection and COVID-19 infection, as it boosts immunity.

The importance of Vitamin D in medical science is immense and it is required to fight various chronic diseases such as cancer, high blood pressure, osteoporosis, several autoimmune diseases, bowel disease, celiac disease, kidney disease, liver disease, and pancreatitis. It is especially important for breastfed infants, older adults, people with limited sun exposure, people with dark skin and people who are obese. 

Vitamin D can be obtained by sunlight, in foods like fatty fish, eggs, liver, butter, and dietary Vitamin D supplements.

Nowadays, diagnostic labs use different types of testing methods for analysis, and different immunoassay techniques give different values.

So according to The Royal College of Pathologists of Australasia, it is advised to monitor serum Vitamin D levels following treatment in the same laboratory. 

Vitamin D test results not only depend on the quality of aging of samples and the specificity, sensitivity, and robustness of the testing methods, the results may also vary from lab to lab and/or from time to time for the same parameters of a given patient. 

So check your Vitamin D level from a reliable lab and if you want to cross-check the lab result quality, you should compare it with another lab that has high standards, with sample collection done at the same time, using the same protocols, and sent to both labs. 

Although a majority of patients with Vitamin D deficiency are asymptomatic, Vitamin D deficiency can lead to a number of health concerns such as low bone density leading to osteoporosis and bone fractures, cardiovascular disease, cancer, and type 2 diabetes, among others. Therefore, Vitamin D levels should be checked at least once a year as part of your health check.

To avoid deficiency, you should include Vitamin D-rich food in your diet, such as oily fish and egg yolks, and get sun exposure 2-3 times per week between 10am and 3pm, to accelerate the natural Vitamin D formation. 

Depending on your level of deficiency, your doctor may recommend a treatment plan.

The goal of treating Vitamin D deficiency is to reach and maintain an adequate level of Vitamin D in your body.

Aside from taking Vitamin D rich food and exposure to sunlight, Vitamin D supplements could be advised by your doctor.

There are different ranges of Vitamin D supplements and although some can be bought over the counter, it is advised to check your Vitamin D levels with your doctor and then go with her/his recommendation on the dosage of supplements to take.

 

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

More Videos from TBS

Shabaz Khan Mosque: Rare remaining Mughal Mosque in city

Shabaz Khan Mosque: Rare remaining Mughal Mosque in city

20h | Videos
History of Halloween

History of Halloween

20h | Videos
Breast cancer awareness

Breast cancer awareness

20h | Videos
Why Facebook is Meta?

Why Facebook is Meta?

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image. Pixabay.
Infrastructure

Govt seeks Korean investment for Tongi-Jhilmil subway

2
bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months
Economy

bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months

3
Logo of Unilever. Picture: Collected
Corporates

Unilever Bangladesh searching for future business leaders

4
'Bangladesh is always in my blood and my mind': Margarita Mamun
Sports

'Bangladesh is always in my blood and my mind': Margarita Mamun

5
TOP 5 FRIED CHICKEN: The ultimate guide to becoming a fried chicken connoisseur 
Food

TOP 5 FRIED CHICKEN: The ultimate guide to becoming a fried chicken connoisseur 

6
A variety of wall clocks are sold wholesale for a minimum price of Tk100. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Time slows for Patuatuli’s watch sellers 