What happens to your eyes when you don't take in enough water?

Lately, you've been feeling a little off. Even though you feel off, you have no idea what is wrong with your body. It's clear that you've been struggling to focus and that your eyes look tired. It's possible that you just need to up your water intake, according to the HealthDigest.

According to research conducted by Cleveland Clinic, water accounts for 78% of the human body. When you don't have enough because you've been forgetting to drink or you've been ill, it can lead to dehydration, which influences your overall health. According to the Mayo Clinic, dehydration occurs when an individual loses more fluids than they take in, creating an imbalance that prevents the body from operating normally. You could, for instance, feel your face flushing or have muscle cramps. Dry eyes and headaches are two more side effects of dehydration. When it gets bad, you may have trouble seeing clearly and experience headaches.

The effects of dehydration on your eyesight will be discussed in greater detail. We'll also look into preventing future dehydration and methods for rehydrating your eyes.

If you've ever woken up from a night out drinking with friends with dark circles and a sunken appearance, there's a good explanation. The dehydrating effects of alcohol are well-known. The layers of tissue directly under your eyes are to blame for that hollowed appearance (Healthline). Having a flattened eyelid will make you look like Jack Skellington because of the thin skin around your eyes. Your eyes will look dull and dark when you're dehydrated.

However, that's not the end of the story. Medical News Today reports that dry mouth and dry eyes are both symptoms of chronic dehydration. When your eyes are dry, they may feel gritty and scratchy, prompting you to rub them in an attempt to restore some moisture. However, rubbing can exacerbate the itching and redness. When wearing contacts, dry eyes can cause discomfort or even pain, according to Complete Eye Care.

Dry eyes can be a sign of dehydration. A 2021 study in Diagnostics found a link between high salt levels in tears and dehydration. Tests for tear osmolarity are typically used to diagnose dry eye disease, but they may also help detect signs of dehydration.

It's not just an annoyance, but persistent dry eyes can actually impair your eyesight. The eyes have a hard time adjusting to conditions where there is insufficient lubrication. So, you either always feel like there's something in your eyes, or you don't produce enough tears to get the debris out. North Georgia Eye claims that exposure to the foreign matter causes eye strain because it forces the body to work harder to produce clear visual images.

According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, ophthalmologist Esen K. Akpek, M.D. of the Wilmer Eye Institute explained that computer screen use and driving are leading causes of eye strain because they force the eye to remain contracted for extended periods of time. Double vision, headaches, neck pain, blurred vision, sensitivity to light, and trouble keeping your eyes open are all symptoms of eye strain. In the same issue of Oxygen Magazine, ophthalmologist Angelique J. Pillar, M.D. mentioned that floaters and spots in vision are fairly common.

According to the Mayo Clinic, there are no lasting effects from eye strain. However, taking a break from close visual work is essential. For instance, North Georgia Eye suggests blinking and resting the eyes. Avoiding dehydration-related eye strain requires treating the underlying cause.

When you figure out that dehydration is to blame for your symptoms, the solution is obvious: drink more water. There is no hard and fast rule about how much water you should consume every day. However, depending on your sex, age, pregnancy status, and whether or not you're breastfeeding, the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) provides recommendations for total fluid intake.

The American Academy of Ophthalmology recommends using dry eye treatments since it can take a minute to get fluids flowing through your system. Artificial tears, such as Visine, can be used to flush out the eyes and replenish moisture. A warm compress can also be used to bring moisture from the outside to the skin and eyes. It is also possible to lubricate and clean your eyes by massaging them and giving them a rest for several minutes.

The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention advises that you take the initiative to carry a water bottle with you at all times to prevent dry eyes and dehydration in the future. Superfoods with a high water content, such as spinach and cucumbers, are also beneficial. Serving water with meals also helps to ensure that you're meeting your daily requirements. Caffeine, sugary drinks, and alcoholic beverages all contribute to dehydration and should be avoided.