Weighing the dangers of extra weight

Health

TBS Report
30 March, 2024, 10:45 am
Last modified: 30 March, 2024, 12:02 pm

Having just a few seemingly harmless extra pounds can lead to significant health risks

Photo: Unsplash
According to the World Health Organization, 43% of adults aged 18 years and over were overweight and 16% were living with obesity in 2022. Also, 37 million children under the age of 5 were found overweight.

To find out if one's overweight BMI method is used, a calculation that takes into account both height and weight.

According to an article by Harvard Health, standard definitions consider a healthy BMI as between 18.5 and 24.9, overweight as 25 to 29.9, and obese as 30 and higher.

Although imperfect, BMI provides a straightforward indicator of whether one's weight might present health risks. Research indicates that having a BMI over 25 raises the likelihood of developing conditions such as heart disease, diabetes, and certain cancers.

However, if you've gained just a few pounds recently and your BMI remains within the healthy range, should you still be worried?

"Any excess weight can pose a health risk and affect one's daily life," says Dr. Walter Willett, professor of epidemiology and nutrition at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. 

"When you carry extra pounds, you also are more susceptible to joint pain, low energy, and problems sleeping," he adds. 

Yet the greatest threat is the potential for gaining even more weight. "It's easy for five pounds to quickly turn into 10 pounds and then 15 pounds, and as the weight increases, so do the health risks," says Dr. Willett.

Why do you gain weight?

It's common for men to gain some weight with age. Metabolism naturally slows, and lean muscle mass steadily declines, both of which cause the body to burn calories at a slower rate. In addition, most men consume more daily calories than they need." When you take in extra calories and don't burn them off, they will be stored as fat," says Dr. Willett.

But where you accumulate that extra fat is the real issue with weight gain.

Based on its location, fat can be described as either subcutaneous or visceral. Subcutaneous fat is located just under the skin. Visceral fat lies deep within the abdominal cavity and pads the spaces between your abdominal organs.

Of the two, visceral fat is more dangerous, as high amounts are linked with heart disease risk factors like high blood pressure, elevated blood sugar, and high cholesterol levels. Do you have too much visceral fat? Check your waist size. 

"For men, a waist of 40 inches or more is considered a sign of excess visceral fat," says Dr. Willett. "But even a small change in your clothing, like pants that now feel snug or having to change notches in your belt, are signs of increasing visceral fat."

What is your ideal weight?

Determining an individual's ideal weight isn't a standardized process. It varies based on factors like age, genetics, body frame, medical background, and typical weight during young adulthood.

"Your BMI can offer a clue about whether you need to lose excess weight, but consulting with your doctor can help determine your ideal healthy weight range," says Dr. Willett.

Still, you should not ignore even small weight changes. "A little weight gain may seem normal for many men, but that doesn't mean they should accept it and not do anything about it," says Dr. Willett. "It's easier to make modest adjustments now than to wait until you gain a lot more weight."

You can turn back those extra pounds with a combination of aerobic exercise, strength training, and a healthy diet.

Experts advise engaging in at least 30 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic exercise most days of the week, which may include activities such as brisk walking, running, swimming, or cycling. 

Additionally, incorporating at least two weekly weight or resistance training sessions is recommended to preserve muscle mass and strength. To prevent further weight gain, it's recommended to follow a diet that emphasizes plant-based foods, such as the Mediterranean or DASH diet.

 

Executive Fitness

