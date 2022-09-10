Weeklong special dengue drive from Sunday: DNCC Mayor

Health

UNB
10 September, 2022, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 10 September, 2022, 05:45 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

A weeklong special drive to control Aedes mosquitoes that spread Dengue will kick off on Sunday, said Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Atiqul Islam on Saturday.

The mayor made the announcement on Saturday at an awareness campaign against Aedes mosquito at Uttara in the capital.

The drive will be conducted by separate teams in each 10 zones under DNCC, he said.

Mobile courts led by executive magistrates will take immediate legal action upon finding Aedes larvae, he added.

"This year the number of Dengue patients was lower compared to the previous years and it is also lower than that of the neighboring countries. Dengue situation in DNCC area remained under control as we took effective steps," said Mayor Atiqul.

The DNCC mayor visited ward-50 on Saturday as according to the Directorate General of Health Services the number of Dengue patients was higher in the area.

During the visit the owner of an under-construction building in Ward-50 was fined Tk 1 lakh by a mobile court after it detected Aedes larvae there.

During the campaign in Nikunja area two cases was filed with Khilket police station against two building owners after finding Aedes larvae there.

