WB project extension at Cox's Bazar hospitals eases healthcare concerns

Residents of Cox's Bazar are relieved after the World Bank-funded projects at the hospitals in the district have been extended for another six months.

Following the extension, approximately 3,500 officials and employees, appointed by NGOs in the health directorate with funds from the World Bank, will continue their roles at the hospitals in 72 unions of Cox's Bazar until 31 December.

These NGO-implemented projects ended on Sunday (30 June) due to a lack of allocated funds, causing fears of a district-wide medical service disaster.

Dr Nobel Barua, acting civil surgeon of Cox's Bazar, said in a letter sent by email this morning (1 July), the World Bank instructed that these projects be continued until 31 December.

There were grave concerns about the medical services at sadar hospital facing a severe crisis if it were to be deprived of 199 officers and employees, including doctors, after the conclusion of the World Bank project.

Dr Ashekur Rahman, resident medical officer at Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital, expressed relief at the project's extension.

He noted that the hospital attends to an average of 3,500 patients daily, highlighting the challenges of providing treatment with limited medical staff.

He emphasised the importance of the project's continuation for providing uninterrupted medical care to patients.