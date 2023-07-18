Wasa station among facilities fined for Aedes larva 

Authorities of the two Dhaka city corporations fined different establishments, including a Wasa water pump station, total nearly Tk6.8 lakh on Tuesday during mobile court drives conducted against aedes mosquito breeding grounds to contain this year's dengue outbreak.

Nine Dhaka South mobile courts inspected total 314 residential buildings and other establishments, filing total 14 cases for imposing fines of Tk1.18 lakh. On the other hand, Dhaka North officials imposed Tk5.62 lakh in fines in 15 cases on the tenth day of its month-long dengue prevention and aedes-killing campaign.

Md Masud Rana, executive magistrate of Dhaka South City Corporation, fined a Wasa water pump house operator at Bangram road, Ward 38, after detecting aedes larvae at the facility. Md Shamim Hossain, representative of the pump house's private operator RFL, was fined Tk5,000 for negligence in preventing dengue spread. No Wasa staff was present at the scene and the fine was paid via a mobile financial service.

Eight other mobile court drives were conducted at Elephant Road, Khilgaon, Malibagh, Lalbagh, Maniknagar, Uttar Manda, Dagair and Uttar Kutubkhali areas under Dhaka South City Corporation.

At the same time, operations to destroy aedes breeding grounds were conducted at 63 educational institutions and 28 other establishments including mosques, hospitals, markets, police stations and more.

During the anti-aedes operations, the targeted facilities and their surroundings were cleaned, bleaching powders were sprinkled when necessary, and adequate insecticides were applied. Officials and staff workers provided support during the operations and, in school-focused drives, teachers also assisted.

Both the Dhaka South and Dhaka North officials also conducted awareness raising campaigns against dengue spread.