Want a stronger core? Skip the sit-ups

Sit-ups were once considered the go-to exercise for achieving tighter abs and a slimmer waistline, while "planks" were simply seen as a type of flooring.

According to an article by Harvard Health, plank exercises, where you assume a position and hold it, have now become the gold standard for strengthening your core.

Meanwhile, traditional sit-ups and crunches have lost popularity.

Why planks over sit-ups?

One factor contributing to this shift is that sit-ups can strain your back. They press your curved spine against the floor and engage your hip flexors, the muscles extending from the thighs to the lumbar vertebrae in the lower back.

When the hip flexors are excessively strong or tight, they exert tension on the lower spine, leading to potential discomfort in the lower back.

In addition, plank exercises recruit a better balance of muscles on the front, sides, and back of the body than sit-ups, which target just a few muscles.

Finally, activities of daily living such as bathing, getting out of bed, or walking, as well as sports and recreational activities, call on your muscles to work together, not in isolation. While sit-ups or crunches strengthen just a few muscle groups.

Through dynamic patterns of movement, a good core workout like plank exercises helps strengthen the entire set of core muscles you use every day, leaving you with a stronger and more balanced body.