Walking, jogging, yoga and strength training could be effective for depression

Health

Hindustan Times
18 February, 2024, 11:20 am
Last modified: 18 February, 2024, 02:11 pm

Related News

Walking, jogging, yoga and strength training could be effective for depression

A study published in the British Medical Journal suggests that walking and jogging, along with yoga and strength training are effective remedies for depression.

Hindustan Times
18 February, 2024, 11:20 am
Last modified: 18 February, 2024, 02:11 pm
Photo: Unsplash
Photo: Unsplash

Walking and jogging, yoga, and strength training are effective treatments for depression, according to a study published by the British Medical Journal.

While low-intensity exercise is helpful, more vigorous activity tends to bring even greater benefits, the study found.

The World Health Organization says approximately 300 million people globally have depression. Major depressive disorder is the principal cause of disability worldwide, and has been found to lower life satisfaction more than debt, divorce and diabetes, the report said.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Exercise, along with psychotherapy and drugs, have been recommended as "core treatments" for depression, but guidelines remain unclear on how best to prescribe exercise to treat it. The researchers reviewed 218 relevant trials involving 14,170 participants with depression. Each trial was assessed for bias and the type, intensity, and frequency of exercise was recorded.

Walking or jogging were found to be effective for both men and women. While younger people and women reaped the most benefits from strength training, yoga was more effective for men, as well as older adults.

In a linked editorial, Juan Ángel Bellón from the University of Malaga pointed out that regular exercise can prove challenging for people with depression, as they often experience symptoms of fatigue and low energy. Health services "should provide enough resources to make individualised and supervised exercise programmes accessible to the entire population," he wrote.

Authors of the BMJ study acknowledge the quality of evidence is low and studies monitoring participants for a year or more were limited. They also noted that many patients may also have physical, psychological, or social barriers to participation.

Globally, depression affects an estimated 300 million individuals, according to the World Health Organization. Exercise is frequently advised in addition to psychotherapy and medication, although there is disagreement among treatment guidelines and prior data assessments regarding the most effective way to prescribe exercise for depression.

Top News

Executive Fitness

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

With dihedral butterfly doors and aggressive curves, the i8 still looks more futuristic than any modern BMW in Dhaka’s roads today. Photo: Arfin Kazi

BMW i8: How a ‘Future Car’ stood the test of time

1h | Wheels
According to reports, although several companies in the country manufacture tyres, about 90% of the annual market demand for more than 25 lakh tyres is met by imports. Photo: TBS

Bangladesh is now making cars. What about car tyres?

5h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Local goes global

1d | Mode
The Metro Rail passing through Mirpur has made the commute a breath of fresh air for many. Photo: Olid Ebna Shah

Rise of Mirpur

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Mustafizur taken to hospital after ball hits his head

Mustafizur taken to hospital after ball hits his head

29m | Videos
Although the Akhaura-Agartala railway line was inaugurated, the train did not

Although the Akhaura-Agartala railway line was inaugurated, the train did not

2h | Videos
China's Xiaomi in the world of electric cars

China's Xiaomi in the world of electric cars

3h | Videos
Tourist needs to spend extra money to enter Bali

Tourist needs to spend extra money to enter Bali

4h | Videos