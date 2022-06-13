Volunteer donors meet 32% of blood demand in Bangladesh

Health

Tawsia Tajmim
13 June, 2022, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 13 June, 2022, 09:42 pm

Related News

Volunteer donors meet 32% of blood demand in Bangladesh

Experts call for monitoring blood banks to ensure safe blood transfusions

Tawsia Tajmim
13 June, 2022, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 13 June, 2022, 09:42 pm
Volunteer donors meet 32% of blood demand in Bangladesh

The medical demand for blood in Bangladesh is nine lakh bags annually, and volunteer donors help meet 32% of that demand. The remaining 68% comes from relatives and friends of blood recipients, health experts say. 

Treating accident patients, surgery, C-section procedures of pregnant women, and thalassemia patients requires regular blood transfusions. Due to the demand, people are forced to take blood from illegal blood banks, increasing the risk of unsafe blood transfusions.

Hence experts are calling for regulatory monitoring of blood banks to ensure safe blood transfusions.

Professor Dr Ashadul Islam, chairman, Department of Transfusion Medicine at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) said, alongside voluntary blood donations, Sandhani, Badhan and Quantum have now become blood banks.

Patients spend money to receive blood from them, though in most cases, relatives of patients can meet the need for blood.

"Many illegal blood banks have come up to cash in on the increasing demand for blood, hampering safe blood transfusions and increasing the risk of various diseases." 

The government should monitor blood banks across the country to address the problem, Dr Ashadul Islam said.

World Blood Donor Day was celebrated on Monday under these circumstances and this time the theme of the day was "Donating blood is an act of solidarity."

According to the Blood Transfusion Act, a person can donate 450-500 ml of blood if his weight is above 50 kilograms and 350 ml if he weighs 45 kg. Blood donors must go through some tests like hepatitis-B, C, HIV, malaria and syphilis.

Dr Ashraful Hoque, assistant professor, Department of Blood Transfusion at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, told TBS that if blood donors were put into a digital card system, it would be possible to keep accurate information. It would also be possible to find out if any people around are willing to donate blood for someone else which would reduce the suffering of people who need blood.
 
Dr Ataul Karim, deputy program manager of the Safe Blood Transfusion Program of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), said the country has an annual need of 9.5 lakh to 10 lakh bags of blood. Last year, 7.5 lakh bags of blood were collected and transfused to  recipients. 70% of blood donors are men and 30% are women.
 
He said, "There has never been a crisis for blood in any accident or emergency yet. However, we still have a shortage of component separation facilities from whole blood.  For example, the facility of platelet separation from blood for dengue patients, or plasma for other patients, is still limited. These facilities are available only in the major divisional cities."

Bangladesh / Top News

Blood Donation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The pandemic could finally turn remote work into a permanent reality but managers are eager for a return to office. Photo: Bloomberg

Elon Musk’s futurist bookshelf needs Alvin Toffler 

10h | Panorama
Mother Club started in 1983 and for the last 40 years, more than 20,000 girls and women have learnt swimming in this club. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Mother Club:  A 40-year-old swimming pool tucked away in a corner of Moghbazar

11h | Panorama
GreyLo: An artistic step in footwear

GreyLo: An artistic step in footwear

11h | Brands
Walton fridges: Modern technology for fresh food

Walton fridges: Modern technology for fresh food

12h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

What happens when husband is termed 'brother'!

What happens when husband is termed 'brother'!

1h | Videos
Ukraine fears losing Western aid

Ukraine fears losing Western aid

2h | Videos
The way the Padma Bridge was built overcoming various obstacles

The way the Padma Bridge was built overcoming various obstacles

2h | Videos
How much financial damage was done by Sitakunda fire?

How much financial damage was done by Sitakunda fire?

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Infrastructure

Bangladesh will pay enough to build 3 Padma bridges as capacity payment to Adani

2
Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor
Banking

Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladeshi billionaires: Where art thou?

4
Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble
Banking

Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble

5
Photo: Prime Minister&#039;s Office
Economy

Padma Bridge: A $500m boost to commercial vehicle market

6
Prices up, prices down: Cars, laptop computers to cost more
Budget

Prices up, prices down: Cars, laptop computers to cost more