Vitamin-fortified edible oil crucial for public health: Workshop calls for action

Ensuring access to safe, vitamin-fortified edible oil for all citizens is critical for protecting public health in Bangladesh, according to health experts at a recent journalists' workshop.

The "Safe Vitamin Fortified Edible Oil for All: Progress, Challenges, and Way Forward" workshop, held at the BMA (Bangladesh Medical Association) Bhaban in Dhaka on 23-24 January, brought together journalists, researchers, and public health advocates to discuss the issue.

Organised by PROGGA (Knowledge for Progress), a research and advocacy organisation, and the National Heart Foundation of Bangladesh, the event highlighted both the progress made and the roadblocks hindering widespread access to fortified oil.

According to the National Micronutrient Survey 2011-12, one in five preschool-aged children suffer from Vitamin A deficiency, and two in five lack sufficient Vitamin D, reads a press release.

Despite the government's implementation of the Vitamin A Fortification in Edible Oil Act, bulk oil sold in drums remains a major obstacle.

Research conducted by icddr, b in 2017 revealed that 65% of edible oil sold in Bangladesh is marketed in drums, with only 7% meeting the legal fortification standards. The remaining oil is either unfortified or poorly fortified, posing serious health risks.

Experts highlighted the dangers of using such oil, pointing out that it is often distributed in drums made with non-food-grade materials and previously used for storing chemicals or lubricants. This makes it prone to contamination and potentially harmful.

Furthermore, the lack of labelling and traceability associated with bulk oil makes it difficult to enforce regulations and hold suppliers accountable. This ultimately leaves consumers vulnerable to consuming unhealthy oil and developing non-communicable diseases.

The workshop emphasised the need for urgent action to tackle this issue. The government's executive order to phase out bulk soybean and palm oil by July and December 2022, respectively, needs to be effectively implemented.

To ensure access to safe edible oil packaged according to standards, the workshop stressed the need for effective coordination between the Ministry of Industry, BSTI, the Directorate of National Consumers' Right Protection, Bangladesh Food Safety Authority, and other concerned authorities.

It urged the implementation of key acts such as the Food Safety Act, the BSTI Ordinance, the Consumers' Right Protection Act, and the Packaged Food Labelling Act.

Raising public awareness about the dangers of loose, unhealthy oil and promoting the use of safe, fortified alternatives is also essential. Additionally, exploring Vitamin D fortification alongside Vitamin A should be considered to further combat non-communicable diseases.

Discussants at the event included Reazul Haque, deputy director, Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institution; Ashek Mahfuz, portfolio lead for Large Scale Food Fortification and Value Chain, Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition; Md Shafiqul Islam, business in-charge, Bangla Tribune, and ABM Zubair, executive director of PROGGA.