Vitamin D deficiency linked to loss of muscle strength

TBS Report
04 December, 2023, 10:45 am
Last modified: 04 December, 2023, 11:00 am

Vitamin D deficiency linked to loss of muscle strength

Researchers suggest that individuals can prevent vitamin D deficiency by practising mindful sun exposure, consuming vitamin-rich foods, or opting for supplements

TBS Report
04 December, 2023, 10:45 am
Last modified: 04 December, 2023, 11:00 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

A recent study indicates that individuals with a deficient level of vitamin D face a significantly higher risk of age-related decline in muscle strength, commonly referred to as dynapenia. This condition is a major contributor to the risk of falls.

According to a Harvard Health article, in the journal Calcified Tissue International and Musculoskeletal Research a study was done over 3,200 individuals aged 50 and above who had not experienced dynapenia before.

Researchers tracked them for four years as part of the English Longitudinal Study of Aging, a long-term study that began in 2002. 

At the commencement of the study, participants' vitamin D levels were assessed through blood tests and classified into three categories: sufficient (defined as more than 50 nanomoles per liter, or nmol/L), insufficient (30 to 49 nmol/L), or deficient (less than 30 nmol/L). Following a four-year period, grip strength was measured as an indicator of overall muscle strength among the participants.

Individuals with a deficiency in vitamin D had a 70% higher likelihood of developing dynapenia by the conclusion of the study compared to those maintaining normal vitamin D levels. 

The findings align with the understanding that vitamin D plays a role in muscle repair and contraction. 

Researchers suggest that individuals can prevent vitamin D deficiency by practising mindful sun exposure, consuming vitamin-rich foods, or opting for supplements.

 

