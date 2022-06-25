Vaccination for Cholera begins in Dhaka on Sunday

TBS Report
25 June, 2022, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 25 June, 2022, 08:28 pm

The health directorate will vaccinate 23 lakh people in five areas of Dhaka with cholera vaccines

The government is set to start administering an oral vaccination campaign on Sunday to reduce the incidences of diarrhoea and cholera in the country.

Except for pregnant women, the vaccine will be given to all people aged above one year, according to the Communicable Disease Control (CDC) unit of the Directorate General of Health Services on Saturday.

In the first phase, the campaign will be conducted in five areas of the capital including Jatrabari, Dakshinkhan, Mirpur, Mohammadpur and Sabujbag.

The inoculation drive will be inaugurated at the conference room of the International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Bangladesh (icddr,b) at 2 pm.  Health Minister Zahid Maleque will grace the event as chief guest.

The week-long vaccination drive for Cholera will continue till 2 July, the CDC also said.

Under the campaign, the health directorate will vaccinate around 23 lakh people with the first dose of vaccines in five diarrhoea-prone areas of the capital.

The World Health Organisation is providing Cholera vaccines and financial support for the implementation of the immunisation campaign.

