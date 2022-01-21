Vaccination certificate a must if you are going outside: Health Minister

TBS Report
21 January, 2022, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 21 January, 2022, 06:06 pm

The Cabinet Ministry issues a set of emergency directives closing educational institutions till 6 February

File Photo of Health Minister Zahid Maleque.
File Photo of Health Minister Zahid Maleque.

Anyone who is going outside must carry their vaccination certificates and show upon request, said Health Minister Zahid Maleque.

"Whether you are going to visit a fair and cricket match, it is a must that you carry your vaccination certificate," he added while briefing the media about the overall Covid situation in the country at the conference room of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Friday.

The minister said the local administration in each district around the country have been directed to increase Covid-19 monitoring to avoid future catastrophe, adding, "Ultimately, the responsibility falls on the individual's shoulder as well. People should reduce outdoorsy activities for a while." 

Earlier in the day, the Cabinet Ministry issued a set of emergency directives closing educational institutions till 6 February and limiting gatherings in social, political, religious or state events to a maximum of 100 people in a bid to control the alarming rise of Covid-19 infections.

Referring to the government target of inoculating 70% of the population, the health minister said, so far, around 15 crore doses of vaccines have been administered among the people in the country. Some nine crore vaccines have been administered as the first dose and five crores as the second dose. He said the government currently has nine crore jabs in stock adding that some three lakh doses of Johnson and Johnson vaccines have also arrived in the country.

The minister assured that everyone will be vaccinated and requested the citizens to help the government control the Covid-19 situation by cooperating and complying with the health regulations.

