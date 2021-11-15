Vaccination campaign in slums begins Tuesday

The government will start vaccination campaigns in slums across the city from Tuesday, said Health Minister Zahid Maleque.

Initially, the vaccination campaign for slum dwellers will start in Korail Slum in the city.

"We have planned to bring the areas with comparatively higher population density under vaccination coverage. Therefore, the government also plans to inoculate garment workers," the minister said this at a freezer van distribution programme at Bangladesh College of Physicians and Surgeons (BCPS) auditorium in the capital's Mohakhali area today.

Arrangements have also been made in Dhaka North City Corporation to inoculate the physically challenged people, the minister added.

Those who aspire to go abroad have also been receiving the jabs from the facilities in Dhaka North, he said.

The government has set a target to inoculate three crore people in November. To this end, 15 lakh doses are being administered every day and the government has 2.75 crore jabs in stock, disclosed the minister.

He also mentioned that vaccine production activities are underway in Gopalganj while the vaccination campaign continues simultaneously.

The government has a target to vaccinate 70% of the population by January next year, hoped the minister.