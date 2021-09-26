Uthso Bangladesh holds workshop on children’s mental health

Health

TBS Report
26 September, 2021, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 26 September, 2021, 07:43 pm

27 people, including volunteers, teachers, and caregivers are participating in the workshop

Uthso Bangladesh, a women and child rights advocacy group, in collaboration with the US-based Global Fund for Children, has organised a three-day-long training workshop on children's mental health development and protection.

Tanbir Farhad Shamim, assistant commissioner (land) of Tejgaon Revenue Circle, inaugurated the workshop at the Brac Learning Centre in Niketan of Gulshan in the capital on Saturday, Uthso said in a press statement.

All told, 27 people, including volunteers, teachers, and caregivers are participating in the workshop with trainer Sabrina Sharmin, freelance adviser on child development and parenting.  

Dr Suraiya Chowdhury, a lifetime member of Niketan Society, and Mahbuba Mahmud, executive director of Uthso Bangladesh, also attended the inauguration ceremony.

At the end of the first day of the workshop, participants proposed building a forum to raise awareness on the issues discussed.

There will be a follow-up programme of the workshop later next month.

Launched in 1993 by a few volunteers, Uthso Bangladesh has been working towards child development, said the press statement.

The organisation now runs residential and non-residential schools, four childcare centres known as Astha, and three income-generating programmes for underprivileged, neglected, and marginalised children.

