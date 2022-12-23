US University of Nebraska to work to improve Bangladesh’s healthcare

The University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Ministry of Health Affairs to help improve Bangladesh's health services and refine the treatments of liver transplants, cancer, and patient safety.

The agreement was signed on 21 December following a two-day discussion participated by Health Minister Zahid Maleque and UNMC Chancellor Jeffery P Gold.

They are also expected to hold a thorough discussion regarding the working strategies in order to implement the MoU.

During the meeting, possible joint adventures for the improvement of the Bangladesh health sector were also discussed.