US to gift 1.4cr more Pfizer jabs to Bangladesh

The United States has announced another 1.4 crore doses of Pfizer vaccine for Bangladesh.

The announcement came at a high-level ministerial virtual meeting moderated by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen and 25 other foreign ministers from different countries participated in the meeting that was held on Covid-19 and other issues.

At the meeting, Bangladesh demanded the vaccines be made public good affordable to all countries. It also asked to assist and encourage pharmaceutical companies like that of Bangladesh to produce it locally.

The foreign minister disclosed that Bangladesh has distributed 78 million doses, of them 46 million were administered as first doses and 32 million second doses.

"More doses are needed to vaccinate at least 80% of the country's 165 million people," Momen told the meeting.

The infection rate in Bangladesh now is around 1% and only one death from Covid-19 was reported today.