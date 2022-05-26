Unregistered private hospitals to be shut down within 72 hours: DGHS

All unregistered private hospitals, clinics and diagnostic centres will be shut down within 72 hours, says the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The local administration and law enforcement agencies will carry out drives to close down these unregistered healthcare organisations, reads a notice from the DGHS following a virtual conference regarding supervision and monitoring of private hospitals and clinics.

Also, organisations which have been registered but the registration has not been renewed will be given a fixed time for renewal, exceeding which will lead to shut down of that organisation as well.

If anyone except registered doctors are present during administering anesthesia and assisting in the operation theatre, license of that organisation as well as those involved will be revoked, adds the statement.