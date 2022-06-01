Unregistered private healthcare facilities will be shut down: Health Minister

Health

TBS Report
01 June, 2022, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 01 June, 2022, 07:50 pm

All unregistered private hospitals, clinics, and diagnostic centres will be shut down and a warning notice will be served to those not providing quality healthcare services, said Health Minister Zahid Maleque.

"We will set a time limit for some of the healthcare facilities. These steps are being taken to bring transparency to the health sector and ensure quality services," the minister told a programme marking National Health and Welfare Day 2022 on Wednesday at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in the capital.    

Zahid Maleque said there are 11,000 private hospitals, clinics, and diagnostic centres in the country, though the quality of many is under question. 

"We do not want to harass anyone. Rather, we will cooperate with those who are performing better, but will take legal action against any who indulge in offences," Zahid Maleque said.  

Earlier, on 26 May, health authorities asked all illegal healthcare facilities to shut down their operations within 72 hours.

All registered facilities were instructed to update their licenses within a stipulated time to remain operational.

Till Wednesday, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) closed 1,334 hospitals, diagnostic centres, and blood banks. 

Referring to the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination programme in the country, Zahid Maleque said there is a special vaccination campaign ahead and eight to 10 crore people still need to be vaccinated. 

"Those who have received two shots of vaccines should take a booster dose after four months. We need to maintain the Covid protection we have achieved," he said.

The DGHS was established on 2 May 1971 as the first directorate of the country but could not commemorate its founding, as 2 May this year was an Eid-ul-Fitr holiday. 

