Uniting for a cause: Harnessing the power of public engagement to combat Dengue

Few days ago, when I first put pen to paper for this article, the dengue fever death toll in Bangladesh was 88. Today, as I sign off, it stands at a harrowing 106. This rapid rise underscores the severity and urgency of the crisis before us. Each lost life is a heart-breaking reminder of a battle still ongoing, families grieving, and communities mourning. Yet, these numbers capture only the reported tragedies, not accounting for those cases hidden, uncounted, but no less significant.

Our fight against dengue is a haunting echo of the 2019 outbreak in Dhaka. The number of cases then had risen steadily until mid-August, despite our best efforts, only receding after new, effective insecticides were introduced. Today, the stakes are higher. The current outbreak extends beyond the capital, reaching over 61 districts across the country. The threat of dengue is no longer a distant news story for many but a distressing reality.

Beyond Conventional Approaches: Rooting Out the Problem

Now, more than ever, we must look beyond conventional methods. Traditional tactics like fogging or insecticide spraying provide only temporary relief and are essentially reactive. They fail to root out the problem – the rampant breeding grounds within our homes and neighbourhoods. To effectively combat dengue, we need sustainable, proactive measures, a deep understanding of local contexts, and most importantly, community engagement.

Harnessing the Power of Social Media: The #MyDengueFreeHomeBD Initiative

The reality is harsh, the challenge daunting. We find ourselves in the agonies of a dengue outbreak that isn't just knocking on our doors, but forcibly invading our homes, our lives. In confronting this reality, we must remember that we are not passive bystanders, we are not helpless victims. We are potent warriors, individuals endowed with strength, communities pulsating with resilience.

Each one of us, as citizens of this vibrant nation, holds the power to intervene, to fight back, to transform the course of this health crisis. It is this collective power that we must now channel, not just to shield ourselves from dengue but to actively push it back.

Let us consider #MyDengueFreeHomeBD Initiative, a grassroots program that can turn our homes into fortified frontlines against dengue. It calls upon us, the people, to roll up our sleeves and eliminate mosquito breeding grounds within our own surroundings, and then share our triumphs on social media. It's a simple, achievable task, but when magnified by the power of collective action, its impact could be profound.

Revival of Tradition: Community Clean-Ups

The tradition of communal clean-ups, a once cherished practice before the onset of the rainy season, was more than just a cleaning exercise. It was a celebration of unity, shared responsibility, and community bonding. Today, as we face the dengue crisis, there's an urgent need to revive this tradition. By designating Friday morning for community clean-ups, we can transform a vital task into a meaningful community event, integrating all members, especially our children - the torchbearers of the future.

This revival is not only about cleaning drains and eliminating mosquito breeding grounds, but also about fostering unity and cultivating a sense of ownership in our surroundings. Let's bring back the essence of communal unity to our streets and rejuvenate our community spirit. Together, we can create cleaner, safer, and stronger communities.

A Friendly Challenge: Inspiring Engagement through Competition

To incentivize participation, we can introduce an element of friendly competition. We can hold contests for the "Most Dengue-Resilient Ward", awarding communities and individuals who demonstrate exceptional commitment. These rewards could range from essential supplies to public recognition. This healthy rivalry not only maintains enthusiasm but also fosters a sense of collective responsibility and unity against dengue.

Relevant Government authorities can encourage corporate entities to utilize their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds for organizing such competitions. This initiative will acknowledge and reward the commendable efforts of individuals, communities, and entire wards in our collective fight against this health crisis.

Leveraging Influence: Engaging Community and Religious Leaders

Influential figures within our communities, such as religious and community leaders, can greatly enhance the reach and impact of this initiative. Their endorsement and active participation can lend credibility to the movement, encouraging broader community engagement.

Educational Institutions: The Guardians of Civic Responsibility

Schools and educational institutions are more than just centres of learning; they are influential community pillars and need to step up their role in this fight against dengue. Their responsibility extends beyond their classrooms to their surroundings, which are often overlooked.

Educational institutions need to take the lead in rectifying this situation. Teachers, alongside students, should participate in regular clean-ups of the institution's premises and the surrounding areas. The sight of teachers and students working hand in hand can serve as a powerful symbol of community action, inspiring others in the locality to join the effort. This hands-on approach does more than keep our surroundings clean; it teaches our students the value of civic responsibility, community involvement, and environmental stewardship. As these young minds lead by example, we are not only fighting the current dengue outbreak but also fostering a generation that's prepared to proactively face public health challenges in the future.

Workplace Initiatives: Extending the Fight against Dengue

Our battle against dengue should not be confined to our homes. Workplaces, with their high concentration of individuals, must also take up initiatives to prevent dengue. Employers can organize regular clean-ups, ensure proper waste disposal, and maintain a mosquito-free environment, thereby playing their part in this fight.

Public Reporting Dashboard: A Digital Watchtower

If we could establish a public reporting dashboard that would boost our collective effort. Citizens can use this platform to report potential mosquito breeding sites, monitor the progress of clean-ups, and keep track of community efforts. This open channel of communication fosters transparency and maintains momentum in our fight against dengue.

The Battle Ahead: Shaping a Healthier Future

Our fight against dengue goes beyond the current crisis; it's about shaping a healthier, safer future for us all. Through active community engagement, we can build a robust public health defence mechanism that anticipates, prevents, and responds to health crises. United, we are a formidable force against dengue. Let's take up arms together, showing that the people of Bangladesh can, and will, triumph in the face of adversity.

The writer, AKM Tariful Islam Khan, is a Communications Specialist and a Disaster Management Graduate