Underprivileged people receive free medical services in Cox's Bazar

Health

TBS Report
19 August, 2023, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 19 August, 2023, 08:44 pm

Related News

Underprivileged people receive free medical services in Cox's Bazar

TBS Report
19 August, 2023, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 19 August, 2023, 08:44 pm
People receive free medical care at a camp established to mark the 48th martyrdom anniversary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Cox&#039;s Bazar. Photo: TBS
People receive free medical care at a camp established to mark the 48th martyrdom anniversary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Cox's Bazar. Photo: TBS

For 50-year-old Chenuara Begum, accessing specialised medical care had always remained beyond her means. Struggling with chronic waist pain, Chenuara's spirits were lifted when she had the opportunity to receive treatment and medication without any cost.

Chenuara Begum's experience is echoed by 3,000 underprivileged individuals in the tourist city of Cox's Bazar. 

In commemoration of the 48th martyrdom anniversary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, a medical camp was established, offering free specialist medical care to those in need.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The initiative, spearheaded by the Cox's Bazar District Awami League, unfolded at the grounds of Cox's Bazar Municipal Preparatory High School on Saturday (19 August). The endeavor was collaborated by Bangladesh Medical Association (BMA) Cox's Bazar.

The camp was staffed by a dedicated team, including 20 medical officers and over 20 specialist doctors, all united in providing essential medical services. 

The event encompassed services such as ECG and blood sugar tests, contributing to comprehensive care for the attendees, said Dr Mahbubur Rahman, President of Swadhinata Chikitsak Parishad Cox's Bazar, Secretary for BMA Zilla General, and Public Health Secretary for Zilla Awami League. 

Bangladesh / Top News

Free Medical Camp / Cox's Bazar / Bangladesh Health sector

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bright colours make a great outfit choice for summer and monsoon, given the gloomy weather backdrop. Photo: Tirtha Biswas/ Filmism

Winter can wait, but not your wedding

2h | Mode
Crushed plastic bottles and containers bound in bales in China. Photo: Bloomberg

Net zero is stalling out. What now?

3h | Panorama
Qatar hosted a rare meeting between officials from the United Stated and the Taliban-led Afghan administration. The Taliban delegation photographed in Qatar on 12 August. Photo: Collected

Two years under Taliban rule: How is Afghanistan faring?

3h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Is your car engine rattling? Someone might have stolen the catalytic converter

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Nike-Adidas to compete in Women's World Cup final

Nike-Adidas to compete in Women's World Cup final

16h | TBS SPORTS
US F-16s are getting fighter jets to Ukraine

US F-16s are getting fighter jets to Ukraine

21h | TBS World
3 Habits to Improve Public Speaking Skills

3 Habits to Improve Public Speaking Skills

1d | TBS Career
The maximum pension per month is three and a half lakh taka

The maximum pension per month is three and a half lakh taka

2d | TBS Today

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

4
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

5
Unutilised lands under flyovers, BRT in Dhaka cause Tk21,000cr annual loss: Study
Infrastructure

Unutilised lands under flyovers, BRT in Dhaka cause Tk21,000cr annual loss: Study

6
Walton’s higher officials attend the grand launching ceremony of AIoT based Giantech series three new models of smart refrigerator. Photo: PR
Corporates

Bangladesh transforms into world's most advanced refrigerator producer country