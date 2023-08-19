Underprivileged people receive free medical services in Cox's Bazar

People receive free medical care at a camp established to mark the 48th martyrdom anniversary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Cox's Bazar. Photo: TBS

For 50-year-old Chenuara Begum, accessing specialised medical care had always remained beyond her means. Struggling with chronic waist pain, Chenuara's spirits were lifted when she had the opportunity to receive treatment and medication without any cost.

Chenuara Begum's experience is echoed by 3,000 underprivileged individuals in the tourist city of Cox's Bazar.

In commemoration of the 48th martyrdom anniversary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, a medical camp was established, offering free specialist medical care to those in need.

Photo: TBS

The initiative, spearheaded by the Cox's Bazar District Awami League, unfolded at the grounds of Cox's Bazar Municipal Preparatory High School on Saturday (19 August). The endeavor was collaborated by Bangladesh Medical Association (BMA) Cox's Bazar.

The camp was staffed by a dedicated team, including 20 medical officers and over 20 specialist doctors, all united in providing essential medical services.

The event encompassed services such as ECG and blood sugar tests, contributing to comprehensive care for the attendees, said Dr Mahbubur Rahman, President of Swadhinata Chikitsak Parishad Cox's Bazar, Secretary for BMA Zilla General, and Public Health Secretary for Zilla Awami League.