UK team in Bangladesh to provide medical support to students injured in Jul-Aug uprising

Health

TBS Report
05 November, 2024, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 05 November, 2024, 04:59 pm

Related News

UK team in Bangladesh to provide medical support to students injured in Jul-Aug uprising

TBS Report
05 November, 2024, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 05 November, 2024, 04:59 pm
On 14 August at NITOR’s Casualty Ward 2, it had 56 patients admitted — most, if not all, were gunshot victims. Photo: Mehedi Hasan
On 14 August at NITOR’s Casualty Ward 2, it had 56 patients admitted — most, if not all, were gunshot victims. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

The UK Emergency Medical Team (EMT), funded by the UK government, has arrived in Bangladesh to provide specialised medical treatment to students injured during the July-August uprising. 

This deployment is taking place in response to a formal request for assistance from the interim government, said a press release.

The team consists of an orthopaedic surgeon, a physiotherapist and rehabilitation expert and a clinical coordinator. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

They will be working at National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation (NITOR) from 5 to 18 November. 

The clinical experts of this team have vast experience in treating patients in conflict-affected areas worldwide.

Earlier, the Turkish government decided to provide free advanced treatment to seven Bangladeshis injured in the July-August mass uprising.

The decision was taken in response to the request of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for better treatment of those injured in the student-led movement.

 

Top News

UK / Medical team / July uprising

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ali Riaz, Shafquat Rabbee

Will US foreign policy towards Bangladesh change if Trump wins? 

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Elevating milestones: The power of ‘announcement gifts’ in creating memories

2d | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

A flower bouquet that lights up

2d | Brands
The Axia’s straightforward exterior combines a flat nose with LED headlamps and position lights. PHOTOS: MD Abu Saeed Miad

Perodua Axia: Modest, budget-friendly and functional

2d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Presidential election in the United States: When will be the results declared?

Presidential election in the United States: When will be the results declared?

22m | Videos
Harris and Trump tie in Dixville Notch midnight vote

Harris and Trump tie in Dixville Notch midnight vote

57m | Videos
Trump-Kamala: Who will get 270 Electoral College?

Trump-Kamala: Who will get 270 Electoral College?

2h | Videos
Pollster's Poll: Who's Sitting in the US Power

Pollster's Poll: Who's Sitting in the US Power

3h | Videos