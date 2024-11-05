UK team in Bangladesh to provide medical support to students injured in Jul-Aug uprising

On 14 August at NITOR’s Casualty Ward 2, it had 56 patients admitted — most, if not all, were gunshot victims. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

The UK Emergency Medical Team (EMT), funded by the UK government, has arrived in Bangladesh to provide specialised medical treatment to students injured during the July-August uprising.

This deployment is taking place in response to a formal request for assistance from the interim government, said a press release.

The team consists of an orthopaedic surgeon, a physiotherapist and rehabilitation expert and a clinical coordinator.

They will be working at National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation (NITOR) from 5 to 18 November.

The clinical experts of this team have vast experience in treating patients in conflict-affected areas worldwide.

Earlier, the Turkish government decided to provide free advanced treatment to seven Bangladeshis injured in the July-August mass uprising.

The decision was taken in response to the request of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for better treatment of those injured in the student-led movement.