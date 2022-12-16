UK keen to take trained nurses from Bangladesh

Secretary of State for Health and Social Care of the United Kingdom (UK) Steve Barclay has expressed interest to take trained nurses from Bangladesh.

Steve Barclay expressed his keenness at a meeting with Prime Minister's Private Sector Industry and Investment Adviser Salman F Rahman in London on Monday, according to a press release received here today.

In the meeting, Steve Barclay assured Salman F Rahman of starting a nurse training centre in Bangladesh to help in improving the quality of training getting British accreditation.

In the meeting, Salman F Rahman raised the issue of special apps and artificial intelligence for ensuring health services at affordable cost in Bangladesh.

High Commissioner of Bangladesh to the UK Saida Muna Tasneem was present during the meeting.