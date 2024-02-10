UHC Forum launched to achieve universal health coverage goals

TBS Report
10 February, 2024, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 10 February, 2024, 09:33 pm

The forum aims to build momentum for achieving this key Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) through targeted action plans and community engagement

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The UHC Forum was officially launched in Dhaka on Saturday (10 February) with a cross-section of health-focused professionals and activists to achieve the country's universal health coverage (UHC) goals.

Hosted by the Power and Participation Research Centre (PPRC), the forum aims to build momentum for achieving this key Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) through targeted action plans and community engagement, reads a press release.

PPRC Chairman Hossein Zillur Rahman served as keynote speaker and moderator, while experts like Dr Aminul Hasan, Professor Syed Abdul Hamid, Professor MA Faiz, AMM Nasir Uddin, Dr Liakat Ali, Dr Abu Jamil Faisal, Dr Rumana Huque, and Professor Khondokar A Mamun outlined the platform's formation, objectives and agenda.

An open discussion was held, with valuable contributions from Dr Halida Hanum, Shukumar Sarkar, Dr Sohana Shafiq, Dr Iqbal Anwar, and representatives from organisations like Marie Stopes and BRAC James P Grant School of Public Health.

Participants welcomed the launch and expressed their willingness to contribute to the platform's activities. A total of 55 participants, including media members, attended the dialogue.

In his closing remarks, Zillur Rahman outlined three priority areas for the UHC Forum - monitoring UHC progress, advocating for health sector reforms and building a social movement for healthcare.

Early actions include targeted dialogues with the new health and local government ministers before Ramadan. Engaging the private sector in health dialogues is also emphasised.

A core steering group led by Zillur Rahman will guide the forum, with open membership facilitated through a dedicated website. Thematic task forces will lead specific activities under designated coordinators.

