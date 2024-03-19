Two workout strategies that reduce cardiovascular disease risk

A recent study published in the European Heart Journal on 17 January 2024 suggests that combining aerobic and strength training exercises could reduce cardiovascular risk factors more effectively than solely focusing on aerobic exercise.

According to an article published by Harvard Health, the study involved approximately 400 overweight or obese individuals aged 35 to 70 with high blood pressure.

They were randomly assigned to one of four exercise regimens: aerobic workouts lasting 60 minutes three times a week, strength training sessions lasting 60 minutes three times a week, a combination of both aerobic and strength training (30 minutes each) three times a week, or no exercise at all.

After one year, participants in both the aerobic-only and combination exercise groups experienced a notable decrease in various cardiovascular risk factors, including blood pressure, LDL cholesterol, blood sugar levels, and body fat, compared to those who didn't engage in any exercise.

Interestingly, those engaging in combined workouts also saw improvements in muscle strength.

These findings suggest that replacing half of one's aerobic exercise with strength training could offer similar health benefits without requiring additional exercise time.

