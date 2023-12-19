Two more die of dengue

TBS Report
19 December, 2023, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 19 December, 2023, 06:58 pm

Two more die of dengue

During the period, 196 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever

Dengue patients at Mugda Medical College &amp; Hospital. The photo was taken on Saturday, 2 September 2023. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Dengue patients at Mugda Medical College & Hospital. The photo was taken on Saturday, 2 September 2023. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Two more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till Tuesday morning, raising the fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 1,688 this year.

During the period, 196 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

A total of 1337 dengue patients, of them 433 in the capital and 904 are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

So far, the DGHS has recorded 319671 dengue cases and 316646 recoveries this year.

The country recorded 281 dengue deaths in 2022, the highest on record after 179 deaths recorded in 2019. Additionally, the DGHS recorded 62,423 dengue cases and 61,971 recoveries last year.

