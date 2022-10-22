Two more die of dengue in 24 hours

TBS Report
22 October, 2022, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 22 October, 2022, 06:30 pm

File Photo: UNB
File Photo: UNB

Two more dengue patients died in 24 hours till Saturday morning, raising this year's death toll from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 112.

In last 24 hours, 922 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever as cases have continued to increase, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of the new patients, 520 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 402 outside of the capital.

A total of 3,404 dengue patients, including 2,328 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

On 21 June, the DGHS reported the first death of the season from the viral disease.

This year, the directorate has recorded 30,029 dengue cases and 26,513 recoveries so far.

