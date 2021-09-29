Two more die, 217 hospitalised with dengue fever in 24hrs

Two dengue patients died and another 217 patients were newly hospitalised in the last 24 hours till Wednesday 8am, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Among the newly infected, 174 were admitted to different hospitals in the capital while the remaining were reported from outside Dhaka division.

Some 983 patients are undergoing treatment at different public and private hospitals across the country right now.

Among them, 776 patients are being treated in hospitals inside Dhaka and 207 others in hospitals outside the capital.

Since January this year, 18,007 people have been diagnosed with dengue and 67 of them died with the mosquito-borne disease.

Some 16,957 patients have been released from hospitals after recovery.