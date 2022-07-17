Two dengue patients die, 53 hospitalised in 24 hours

Two more people died of dengue fever in the last 24 hours till 8 am Sunday, according to the Directorate General for Health Services (DGHS).

At the same time, 53 more people infected with the disease have been hospitalised in various government and private medical facilities across the country.

Of the patients, 35 infections were reported inside Dhaka and the remaining 18 were from outside the capital.

A total of 222 dengue patients are taking treatment right now at different hospitals across the country.

As of Sunday, 1,723 people were diagnosed and hospitalised with dengue fever this year, 1,498 of whom got released after recovery.

On 21 June, the country recorded the first death of a dengue patient this year.

Dengue, a leading cause of serious illness and death in some Asian and Latin American countries, was first reported in Bangladesh in 2000, claiming 93 lives. In the next three years, the fatality numbers gradually fell to almost zero.

