Treatment in 10 minutes, free: Aalo Clinic does it

Features of Aalo Clinic

All services are free of cost

Patients get treatment for general, seasonal diseases, and NCDs, family planning services, EPI vaccination

Twenty-three types of medicines are given

Ten tests including CBC, creatinine, ECC, dengue, and diabetes are done

From patient registration to prescriptions to test reports, every step is digitised

Once a patient gets registered, doctors can see their previous treatment information for follow-up or any visits in the future

The standard time for doctors to see a patient is 8-10 minutes

Ten minutes is all it took for Asma Begum and her husband to consult their doctors.

It is a notable feat in a country with notoriously long waits at the doctor's chamber. But this was not an anomaly, rather a feature.

This fast service was not from any big name-brand hospital. This was Aalo Clinic, located in the capital's Karail slum area.

Like its name, for aalo means light, the clinic serves as a ray of hope for about 1,40,000 people living in the slums and other areas as they can get quality services based on digital technology, although it originally hoped to serve 30,000-35,000 slum people.

The service the patients get here is made more attractive because it is free of cost.

Not only do patients save time, but they save on expensive medical bills as well.

On a recent morning during a visit to the two-storey Aalo Clinic premises in Karail slum, a TBS reporter met the first person of the clinic on the second floor.

This is where Asma, and other patients like her, registered their names to get a serial number.

A little ahead is the clinic assistant's table where patients provide more personal details. From there, it is on to the paramedic's room next door, where the patients' weight and temperature are taken and their oxygen level, blood pressure and blood sugar are examined.

After this, the patients see their doctor.

Asma Begum and her husband Billal Hossain, an autorickshaw driver, went through all these steps.

Billal of Jamai Bazar area of Karail slum had been with stomach pain since Monday night.

After the doctor's consultation was over, the duo was given free medicine.

Finally, they were done with the doctor visit and left feeling a little bit more hopeful than before, an enormous relief for most families.

"Earlier, we used to buy medicine and pay the doctor's fees, but now we can do it for free. I also come here when I am sick. A few days ago, my elder daughter was treated for dengue," Asma told The Business Standard.

Aalo Clinic is a two-year pilot project to provide free health care to the city population, funded by Swedish Sida with technical support from Unicef. Plans are underway to bring this model of Aalo Clinic under the Urban Health Care of the health ministry.

Apart from the Karail slum, there are Aalo Clinics in Duaripara in Mirpur, Shyampur industrial area, Dhalpur in Jatrabari, Ershad Nagar in Tongi, and Tanbazar in Narayanganj – each with a target to serve around 30,000-35,000 people.

Aalo Clinic services are provided every day, except Fridays and public holidays, starting from 8:30 am to 2:30 am, and 3pm to 9pm.

In this clinic, patients get treatment for general diseases including antenatal and postnatal care, family planning services, EPI vaccination, and treatment of non-communicable diseases including diabetes, hypertension, and all types of seasonal ailments.

Twenty-three types of medicines including medicines for common ailments, antibiotics, saline, zinc, iron, folic acid, and medicines for hypertension are given free of cost.

Ten tests including CBC, creatinine, ECC, dengue, and diabetes are done for free.

From patient registration to prescriptions to test reports, every step is computerised at the Aalo Clinic. Once a patient gets registered, doctors can see their previous treatment information for follow-up or set up future appointments.

The standard duration for doctors to see a patient at Aalo Clinic is 8-10 minutes.

All the prescriptions made by the doctors are saved in a cloud server. The prescriptions are audited. There is a team of medical personnel who pick prescriptions at random and run a quality check. Then they advise the doctors.

The clinic has two male and two female MBBS doctors. Each shift has one female and one male doctor. Fourteen staffers, including two paramedics and one nurse, serve here.

Various diseases including non-communicable ones are increasing along with the ever-growing urban population in the country, but treatment pressure is increasing on tertiary and secondary care hospitals in absence of primary health care in the cities.

Experts have recommended that the health ministry adopt the model of Aalo Clinic that has been developed by considering the urban health care models of different countries.

More than slum residents are service seekers

Tauhidul Islam, the clinic in-charge, told TBS that the Karail Aalo Clinic was launched on 21 December 2021.

In the beginning, the presence of patients was thin but now more than 90 patients come to the clinic every shift.

Even though located in a slum area, the Karail Aalo Clinic has become a reliable source of primary health care services to people living in the adjacent areas as well.

Many better-off people living in the T&T Quarter, situated next to the Karail slum, come to the clinic, said Tauhidul Islam, adding, "They basically come to receive health services, it does not matter to them where the clinic is. Patients who are not treated here are referred to different hospitals. We do not have any formal MoU with the hospitals to which the patients are referred, but we have continuous communication with them to ensure that the patients are properly looked after."

Many patients from the Banani area also come to the Karail Aalo Clinic, said Dr Mohoshina Karim, a general physician of the clinic.

In the month of November, 1,181 males, 2,596 females, two transgender persons, and 855 children under the age of five years took services at the Karail Aalo Clinic, Tauhidul Islam told TBS.

In the clinic, two beds have been prepared to provide day-care services for children suffering from pneumonia, and the service will start soon, he added.

Dr Mohoshina Karim told TBS that dengue patients are coming to the clinic in more numbers recently. They also get patients suffering from skin problems, arthritis, back pain, diabetes, hypertension, and all types of seasonal diseases, and pregnant mothers.

"We try to listen to the patients and be friendly with them," she said.

In addition to serving patients at the clinic, a vehicle, called "satellite clinic", visits the slum three days a week to screen patients and send them to the clinic if needed.

Post-service feedback

After getting medicines following a doctor's consultation, or providing a sample for a test, patients register their satisfaction with the service by pressing buttons with emojis.

Pressing a red emoji means the patient is dissatisfied with the service and a set of six questions appears on the screen which includes if it took a long time to get the service, whether the clinic is not clean, if the quality of service was not good, and whether the behaviour of the service provider was not satisfactory.

If any problem is reported from there, the authorities can know about it immediately and take necessary action.

Calls to bring Aalo Clinic within health ministry's purview

Dr Syed Abdul Hamid, professor of the Institute of Health Economics at Dhaka University, told TBS that the government has no model for urban primary health care.

The Aalo Clinic model is shining a light on urban primary health care, he noted, adding that the Ministry of Health should adopt this model to improve urban primary health care in the country.

"The clinic has to be managed in the same way it is being managed now. Then the out-of-pocket expenditure of city residents will be reduced and the pressure on secondary and tertiary hospitals will be reduced."

Unicef sources said Per Capita Investment for Primary Health Care (PHC) would be Tk1,000 or $10, while the cost for each Aalo Clinic would be Tk3 crore per year.

Dr Margub Aref Jahangir, health officer of Unicef, told TBS that Aalo Clinic treats a person with respect.

The project, Unicef's Special Care Newborn Unit (Scanu) project, is a pilot project that will continue till July 2023, he said, adding that the health ministry has taken over it.

Scanu has been introduced in various hospitals. If the ministry of health can bring urban primary health care within its purview, it may scale up the Aalo Clinic project to provide free or low-cost primary health services to urban people.

Margub Aref said Aalo Clinic is a demonstration project for primary health care services delivery.

Six clinics are too little to have any impact in the greater area of services delivery, he noted, adding, "But its objective will be complete if it is scaled up by the government."

Professor Dr Ahmedul Kabir, additional director general of the health directorate and chairperson of Aalo Clinic Project Implementation Committee, told TBS that the authorities have a plan to bring urban health care within the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Health, which is now the responsibility of the Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives.

"That is why there are plans to scale up the Aalo Clinic model. We will soon hold a meeting regarding Aalo Clinic."

When asked what will be the cost of treatment at Aalo Clinic if it is brought under the government, Ahmedul Kabir said, "Primary health care is the responsibility of the government. The government is providing primary health care for free. If Aalo Clinic comes under the Ministry of Health, its scope will increase."