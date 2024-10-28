Toxic air alert: How polluted air can harm your health, from heart to brain

The rising pollution levels is a major concern in the recent times. The rising AQI levels are triggering health risk.

In an interview with HT lifestyle, Dr. Vivek Nangia, Vice Chairman & Head, Pulmonology, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Saket, said, "Polluted air has been labelled as a single biggest environmental health risk to the mankind. It has led to several deaths and is continuing to cause several deaths over the last years. The effects of polluted air extend beyond the lungs, impacting various organs, including the heart and brain."

The pulmonologist further noted down the common health issues that air pollution can trigger:

Respiratory issues:

Respiratory complications are among the most common health issues associated with poor air quality. Exposure to pollutants can lead to infections, allergies, and the development of bronchial asthma. Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and lung cancers are also prevalent among those exposed to long-term air pollution. In children, poor air quality can hinder lung development, leading to early-onset asthma, allergies, chronic cough, and bronchitis.

Impact of polluted air on pregnant women:

The impact of air pollution on pregnant women is concerning. Poor air quality can result in premature births, low birth weight, and impaired lung development in newborns. Infants exposed to pollutants in utero may experience intrauterine growth retardation, which can affect their overall health and development.

Cardiovascular conditions:

Heart health is another critical area affected by poor air quality. Pollutants can lead to cardiovascular problems, including heart attacks and arrhythmias. The inflammation and oxidative stress caused by air pollution can increase the risk of heart disease, contributing to higher mortality rates.

Effect on brain health:

The brain is not spared from the harmful effects of polluted air. Exposure to pollutants has been linked to cognitive decline, brain strokes, and even neurobehavioral defects in children. These effects can lead to long-term developmental issues and decreased life expectancy.