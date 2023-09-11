The top ways to relieve Sciatic nerve pain

Health

TBS Report
11 September, 2023, 11:50 am
Last modified: 11 September, 2023, 01:39 pm

Related News

The top ways to relieve Sciatic nerve pain

TBS Report
11 September, 2023, 11:50 am
Last modified: 11 September, 2023, 01:39 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

When the shooting, burning, tingling pain of sciatica strikes, you need help fast. And once you've had an attack, you sure don't want it to return.

That's why the book "Finding Relief for Sciatica" is so important to you and your loved ones, reads a Harvard Medical School journal.

This convenient one-stop online source brings you fast, easy-to-apply answers you need as close as your tablet, phone or desktop computer. For example:

  • Know your enemy: Detailed illustrations and clear explanations help you visualise the causes of sciatica so you can more confidently apply proven home remedies. 
  • Are you at risk? Anyone can experience sciatica, but research shows that there are five factors that increase your risk. Find out if you have one of them.
  • Easy-does-it stretches help lessen the pain and allow the nerve to heal. Discover the simple stretches that are particularly helpful for sciatica.
  • Cold or heat? Ice packs and heat can both be used to treat sciatic pain and help you function better. Find out when to apply each and for how long for best results.
  • Top treatments doctors may prescribe: While most sciatica gets better on its own, a doctor may prescribe medications, physical therapy, injections or chiropractic adjustments. (Most people don't need surgery). Complete details in Finding Relief for Sciatica help you to make the most informed decisions.
  • How to help prevent sciatica: Discover the best core exercises to help strengthen your spine…simple exercises to increase strength and flexibility…and stress-reduction techniques to help reduce pain.

Bangladesh / Top News

health / Pain

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

The US and China are waging a Cold War that is truly MAD

57m | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Fresh graduates stare at bleak future

3h | Panorama
Chef nino

Try the flavours of Brazil at Le Méridien

4h | Food
International Zinger Burger

How good are KFC’s new line of Zingers?

4h | Food

More Videos from TBS

4 ways to stop the time

4 ways to stop the time

1h | TBS Career
Sri Lanka register their longest winning streak

Sri Lanka register their longest winning streak

15h | TBS SPORTS
The reason why the Dhanmondi lake shore is being cleared

The reason why the Dhanmondi lake shore is being cleared

17h | TBS Today
'captcha' are coming to an end!

'captcha' are coming to an end!

14h | Tech Talk