Tobacco-free Bangladesh must for achieving SDGs: Zuena Aziz

To achieve sustainable development goals (SDGs), implementing tobacco-free Bangladesh by 2040 is essential as the prime minister declared, said PM's principal coordinator (SDGs) Zuena Aziz.

The discussion came up in a meeting between Shastho Shurokkha Foundation and 'Bangladesh Parliamentary Forum for Health & Wellbeing' at the Prime Minister's office today (11 October).

Zuena Aziz also expressed her interest to work on anti-tobacco activities with lawmakers.

She said, "The initiatives parliamentarians have taken by the parliamentary forum by a number of MPs regarding this, is highly appreciated. The harmful effects of tobacco are a major obstacle in achieving SDGs. I will try to contribute to anti-tobacco initiatives with the MPs in the near future."

In the meeting, reports of various activities of MPs to achieve tobacco-free Bangladesh were handed over to Zuena Aziz, which noted achievements, such as, the letter of recommendation by 153 MPs to the prime minister and the recommendation of 152 MPs to the Minister of Health, on amending the Tobacco Control law.

Additionally, the 'Cox's Bazar Declaration' of the conference titled 'Achieving Tobacco Free Bangladesh by 2040 to control non-communicable diseases', held in May this year was also noted.

Shastho Shurokkha Foundation is the secretariat of the Bangladesh Parliamentary Forum for Health and Wellbeing.