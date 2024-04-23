Tips for pregnant women to stay healthy during intense heat

Health

TBS Report
23 April, 2024, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 23 April, 2024, 05:30 pm

Related News

Tips for pregnant women to stay healthy during intense heat

Talking to The Business Standard on the issue, Dr Ummae Tania Nasrin Urmi, a gynaecologist and resident surgeon at Shaheed Ahsan Ullah Master General Hospital, has shared some tips on how pregnant women can stay healthy during the summer heat

TBS Report
23 April, 2024, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 23 April, 2024, 05:30 pm
Representational Photo: Colletced
Representational Photo: Colletced

The ongoing heatwave has made life difficult for everyone, but it is especially challenging for pregnant women. Their bodies are already working hard to support the growing baby, and the extra heat can put them at risk of dehydration, heatstroke, and other complications.

Talking to The Business Standard on the issue, Dr Ummae Tania Nasrin Urmi, a gynaecologist and resident surgeon at Shaheed Ahsan Ullah Master General Hospital, has shared some tips on how pregnant women can stay healthy during the summer heat.

• Pregnant women should drink plenty of fluids, such as water, juice, and fruits, to avoid dehydration. Dehydration can increase the risk of preterm birth. Avoid caffeinated and sugary drinks, as they can dehydrate you.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

• You should stay in a cold environment all the time. If you don't have air conditioning, stay under a fan or in a cool place in your house. Take daily baths and use sunscreen when you go outside.

• You should avoid overexertion during this time. Do not stay up late after getting up early in the morning or work for long periods of time.

• Pregnant women should not eat many foods at once. Instead, they should eat little throughout the day. Fruits, vegetables, and protein-rich foods can help reduce dehydration.

• Pregnant women should try to avoid going outside as much as possible in the extreme heat. If you do go outside, do not go alone. Heatstroke symptoms include sweating, palpitations, dizziness, and fainting. If you experience any of these symptoms, get fresh air and go to the hospital immediately. If you feel very unwell, have decreased urination, red or yellow urine, or dizziness, contact your nearest doctor immediately.

• Many people are not getting regular antenatal check-ups due to the extreme heat. It is important to get regular antenatal check-ups.

Top News

Bangladesh / Pregnant Woman / Heatwave

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The complex is built on a 7,466 square metre site, which is almost rectilinear in shape, with the western arm skewed by eight degrees. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

A building with a soul: Inside GP corporate headquarters

58m | Habitat
Representational Photo: Collected

Warning: Banning smoking can endanger your political health

8h | Panorama
Rumana Monzur. Sketch: TBS

The Rumana Monzur story: From domestic abuse survivor to legal pioneer

8h | Panorama
Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Livestock Services Week and Exhibition in photos

23h | In Focus

More Videos from TBS

MV Abdullah anchors at UAE's AL Hamriya Port

MV Abdullah anchors at UAE's AL Hamriya Port

1h | Videos
Iranian President Raisi visits Pakistan

Iranian President Raisi visits Pakistan

2h | Videos
About 82 million tons of plastic waste is generated in Brazil

About 82 million tons of plastic waste is generated in Brazil

4h | Videos
The country's first railway station 'Jagati' is now abandoned!

The country's first railway station 'Jagati' is now abandoned!

4h | Videos