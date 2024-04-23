Tips for pregnant women to stay healthy during intense heat

The ongoing heatwave has made life difficult for everyone, but it is especially challenging for pregnant women. Their bodies are already working hard to support the growing baby, and the extra heat can put them at risk of dehydration, heatstroke, and other complications.

Talking to The Business Standard on the issue, Dr Ummae Tania Nasrin Urmi, a gynaecologist and resident surgeon at Shaheed Ahsan Ullah Master General Hospital, has shared some tips on how pregnant women can stay healthy during the summer heat.

• Pregnant women should drink plenty of fluids, such as water, juice, and fruits, to avoid dehydration. Dehydration can increase the risk of preterm birth. Avoid caffeinated and sugary drinks, as they can dehydrate you.

• You should stay in a cold environment all the time. If you don't have air conditioning, stay under a fan or in a cool place in your house. Take daily baths and use sunscreen when you go outside.

• You should avoid overexertion during this time. Do not stay up late after getting up early in the morning or work for long periods of time.

• Pregnant women should not eat many foods at once. Instead, they should eat little throughout the day. Fruits, vegetables, and protein-rich foods can help reduce dehydration.

• Pregnant women should try to avoid going outside as much as possible in the extreme heat. If you do go outside, do not go alone. Heatstroke symptoms include sweating, palpitations, dizziness, and fainting. If you experience any of these symptoms, get fresh air and go to the hospital immediately. If you feel very unwell, have decreased urination, red or yellow urine, or dizziness, contact your nearest doctor immediately.

• Many people are not getting regular antenatal check-ups due to the extreme heat. It is important to get regular antenatal check-ups.