Thalassemia testing crucial before marriage to prevent new cases: Doctors 

Health professionals are calling for thalassemia testing for all adults before marriage to prevent the transmission of this genetic blood disorder to future generations.

At a discussion on Thalassemia treatment and prevention at the National Press Club on Wednesday, they said if both partners are carriers, there's a 50% chance of having a child who is also a carrier and a 25% chance of having a healthy child.

Premarital testing allows couples to make informed decisions about family planning and reduce the risk of thalassemia in their offspring, they added.

On the occasion of World Thalassemia Day, the Hematology Department of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University arranged the discussion.

Professor Dr. Md Salahuddin Shah, chairman of the Hematology Department of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University, delivered the keynote speech, outlining the severe consequences of untreated thalassemia.

He said if thalassemia is not treated properly, there are many physical changes like stunted growth, altered facial bone structure, and delayed development of physical characteristics.

Additionally, patients often experience fatigue, yellowing of skin, and increased susceptibility to infections, he added.

"Thalassemia treatment, particularly regular blood transfusions, can be a significant financial burden for families."

Professor Salahuddin Shah emphasised the need for a national awareness campaign to educate the public about the dangers of thalassemia and the importance of premarital testing. While an initiative for the thalassemia registry was launched in 2018, it has yet to be fully implemented.

Raising public awareness about the dangers of thalassemia is crucial for prevention and early diagnosis, he added.

This year the theme of the day is "Empowering Lives, Embracing Progress: Equitable and Accessible Thalassaemia Treatment for All".