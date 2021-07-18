Test for both dengue, Covid-19 when running a fever: DGHS

Dr Sadia treating a dengue-infected baby girl at the lobby of the overcrowded Shaheed Suhrawardy Hospital in Dhaka on Friday. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed Paulash

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) recommended having dengue test along with Covid-19 tests for people suffering from fever as number of dengue cases increasing gradually in recent months.

Prof Dr Nazmul Islam, representative of DGHS, in a regular bulletin said it will be difficult for DGHS to tackle if the dengue situation deteriorates further.

After being detected with dengue, patients must take medicines according to the advice of registered physicians, he insisted, adding that patients can contact DGHS hotline if necessary.

He stressed on public awareness and devotion of local authorities to contain the breeding of Aedes mosquitoes.

"City dwellers must have to be aware about not accumulating water in any place or pot for three days," he said.

Regarding cattle market, he said buyers and sellers must wear masks and people who have covid-19 symptoms must avoid visiting the cattle markets.

The recent spike in dengue cases has added to the worries as the country continues to grapple with the devastating second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Hospital beds are running out in government and private hospitals due to surge in Covid-19, he said, adding that "People who are visiting their hometown to celebrate Eid should follow health protocols 100 percent."

Meanwhile, authorities reported 81 more new cases in 24 hours until Saturday morning.

Some 336 patients diagnosed with dengue are receiving treatment at different government and private hospitals in the country as of Saturday morning, according to the DGHS.