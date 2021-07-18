Test for both dengue, Covid-19 when running a fever: DGHS

Health

TBS Report
18 July, 2021, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 18 July, 2021, 07:00 pm

Related News

Test for both dengue, Covid-19 when running a fever: DGHS

Prof Dr Nazmul Islam, representative of DGHS, said it will be difficult for DGHS to tackle if the dengue situation deteriorates further

TBS Report
18 July, 2021, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 18 July, 2021, 07:00 pm
Dr Sadia treating a dengue-infected baby girl at the lobby of the overcrowded Shaheed Suhrawardy Hospital in Dhaka on Friday. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed Paulash
Dr Sadia treating a dengue-infected baby girl at the lobby of the overcrowded Shaheed Suhrawardy Hospital in Dhaka on Friday. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed Paulash

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) recommended having dengue test along with Covid-19 tests for people suffering from fever as number of dengue cases increasing gradually in recent months.

Prof Dr Nazmul Islam, representative of DGHS, in a regular bulletin said it will be difficult for DGHS to tackle if the dengue situation deteriorates further. 

After being detected with dengue, patients must take medicines according to the advice of registered physicians, he insisted, adding that patients can contact DGHS hotline if necessary.

He stressed on public awareness and devotion of local authorities to contain the breeding of Aedes mosquitoes.

"City dwellers must have to be aware about not accumulating water in any place or pot for three days," he said.

Regarding cattle market, he said buyers and sellers must wear masks and people who have covid-19 symptoms must avoid visiting the cattle markets.

The recent spike in dengue cases has added to the worries as the country continues to grapple with the devastating second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Hospital beds are running out in government and private hospitals due to surge in Covid-19, he said, adding that "People who are visiting their hometown to celebrate Eid should follow health protocols 100 percent."

Meanwhile, authorities reported 81 more new cases in 24 hours until Saturday morning.

Some 336 patients diagnosed with dengue are receiving treatment at different government and private hospitals in the country as of Saturday morning, according to the DGHS.

Bangladesh / Top News

Dengue Fever / DGHS / Dengue test for fever / Aedes mosquitoes / Directorate General of Health Services

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Stories: Women entrepreneurs in misery due to pandemic

TBS Stories: Women entrepreneurs in misery due to pandemic

1d | Videos
TBS Today: Dhamaka's deceit

TBS Today: Dhamaka's deceit

1d | Videos
TBS Stories: Solar powered yacht in Bangladesh

TBS Stories: Solar powered yacht in Bangladesh

1d | Videos
TBS Webinar: Dissemination of good practices of the RMG factories in Covid 19

TBS Webinar: Dissemination of good practices of the RMG factories in Covid 19

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
BGMEA to urge govt to keep factories open from 31 July
RMG

BGMEA to urge govt to keep factories open from 31 July

2
Online Shopping Mall - E-valy Limited
Corporates

Brands refuse to accept Evaly’s gift vouchers

3
e-Cab to suspend Evaly’s membership
Economy

e-Cab to suspend Evaly’s membership

4
Badhon steals the show at Cannes with yet another stunning outfit
Glitz

Badhon steals the show at Cannes with yet another stunning outfit

5
Workers at an RMG factory. File Photo: Mumit M.
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

All factories to remain closed for 14 days from 23 July

6
Logo of One Bank. Picture: Collected
Banking

ONE Bank: Pay cut for staff, high dividend for owners