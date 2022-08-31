Taposh disgruntled over lack of hospital at tannery estate

TBS Report
31 August, 2022, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 31 August, 2022, 07:34 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh on Wednesday expressed his discontent over the authority's failure to establish a hospital for the tannery workers at the Tannery Industrial Estate at Hemayetpur.   

"Since 2009, we have been continuously saying that we should arrange proper accommodation, establish a school and hospital at the Tannery Industrial Estate at Hemayetpur. It's been 13 years; nothing has been done," said Mayor Taposh while inaugurating a day-long health camp for the tannery workers.

He also said that at least a 100-bed hospital is needed at the tannery estate.

The mayor promised to take all necessary steps from his end to establish the hospital.

"Our worker brothers are still deprived. Without realising their rights we cannot take the nation forward," Taposh said in his inaugural speech.

The health camp was organised by the Tannery Workers Union with support of the Solidarity Centre–Bangladesh office, at the union's Hazaribagh office in the capital commemorating the 47th death anniversary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and marking the national mourning day.

Over 200 tannery workers received free medicine upon consulting the doctors at the camp. Medicine specialists and dermatologists provided advices to the workers. The workers also received free health checkups like diabetes and blood pressure screening.

Mayor Taposh also urged the authorities concerned to ensure that all tannery workers get the TCB's Family Card for surviving the tough time created due to high commodity prices.

Solidarity Centre–Bangladesh Office Country programmeme Director AKM Nasim and General Secretary of Bangladesh Trade Union Centre Wajedul Islam Khan were special guests at the programmeme.

Nasim said, "There is no alternative to union and collective bargaining for ensuring workers' rights. Some minute provisions in the labour law need reformation."

He requested the mayor to help the worker enjoy their rights by reforming Bangladesh Labour Law.

President of Tannery Workers' Union Abul Kalam Azad chaired the event while General Secretary Abdul Malek conducted the programme.

