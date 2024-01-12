Symptoms of dehydration: What they are and what to do if you experience them

TBS Report
12 January, 2024, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 12 January, 2024, 12:21 pm

Fluids are essential to keep your body healthy as they protect organs and tissues, regulate body temperature, and maintain electrolyte balance

Representational Image. Photo: Pixabay
Dehydration is a common condition that occurs when your body doesn't have enough fluids to function normally.

The condition can be mild, moderate, or severe. Mild dehydration can usually be reversed by consuming more fluids. Moderate cases may require intravenous (IV) fluids to treat. Severe dehydration is a serious medical condition and requires urgent medical attention.

Fluids are essential to keep your body healthy, reads an article in Harvard Health Publishing. It further highlights that fluid protects organs and tissues, regulates body temperature, and maintains electrolyte balance. In addition, fluids aid in digestion and help remove waste products in urine, stool, and sweat.

Since the body needs enough fluid to stay healthy, dehydration can make you feel unwell. The symptoms of mild to moderate dehydration in adults and older children include:

  • Thirst: The sensation of thirst is usually one of the first signals that your body needs fluid.
  • Headache: Dehydration can lead to headaches, though the exact mechanisms are unclear. Some people tend to experience dehydration headaches more than others.
  • Dry mouth: Your body produces less saliva when you're dehydrated, so your mouth and tongue may feel dry.
  • Less frequent urination: Urination is one way that fluid leaves the body. When you are dehydrated, there is less fluid to be released. In addition, dehydration may cause the kidneys to retain more fluid, also leading to less urination.
  • Dark-coloured urine: When you are adequately hydrated, your urine has more water and appears lighter in color. When you are dehydrated, your urine is more concentrated and becomes a darker color.
  • Dizziness: Dehydration reduces the volume of your blood, lowering your blood pressure. This prevents adequate blood flow to the brain and can lead to feeling lightheaded or dizzy.
  • Tiredness or fatigue: When you are dehydrated, your tissues have less of the fluids they need to function, which can leave you feeling tired or fatigued.

Symptoms of mild to moderate dehydration in infants and young children include:

  • less frequent urination (fewer than six wet diapers per day in infants)
  • few or no tears when crying
  • dry mouth
  • sunken soft spot (fontanelle) at the top of the head
  • playing less than normal.

Harvard Health Publishing

