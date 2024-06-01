Is sweating good or bad for your skin?

Health

Hindustan Times
01 June, 2024, 11:00 am
Last modified: 01 June, 2024, 11:13 am

Related News

Is sweating good or bad for your skin?

While people may wish they sweat a little less, the process actually helps clear toxins, dirt, dead skin and bacteria from the body apart from keeping the skin cool.

Hindustan Times
01 June, 2024, 11:00 am
Last modified: 01 June, 2024, 11:13 am
Photo: Freepik
Photo: Freepik

As much as it makes you uncomfortable, sweating is the body's natural cooling mechanism, that prevents you from heat stroke and other heat-based illnesses. 

Benefits of sweating

Dr DM Mahajan, Senior Consultant, Dermatology, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals feels sweating can help reduce bacterial overgrowth and gives skin a brighter appearance.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

  • Sweating helps dislodge excess dirt, oil, and debris accumulated within pores, flushing out those contaminants.
  • The antimicrobial properties of sweat, largely due to salt content, can help reduce the risk of bacterial overgrowth and infection on the skin's surface.
  • Sweating also improves blood circulation to the skin. This helps give the skin a healthier and brighter appearance. The moisture from sweat also helps remove dead skin cells from the surface.
  • For patients with acne, moderate sweating can be beneficial by helping clear excess oil, dead skin, and bacteria from clogged pores and hair follicles.

"Sweating can be highly beneficial for the body. It helps cool down your body's temperature, flushes out harmful toxins or impurities from your skin and immunity system, and keeps your skin hydrated and moisturized. Moreover, antimicrobial properties present in sweat act as a shield to fight against various infections," says Dr Rinky.

However, excessive sweating should be avoided as it can exacerbate inflammatory acne. 

Side effects of sweating

Dr Mahajan says excessive sweating can compromise the skin's protective barrier.

  • The mineral salts and lactic acid present in sweat can deplete levels of natural moisturizing factors like ceramides, fatty acids, and hyaluronic acid over time.
  • Excessive sweating also increases risk of dermatitis, irritation, dryness, and pruritus.
  • The salt within sweat can also cause stinging sensations in areas of open wounds when concentrated.

"Sweating too much or not at all can be equally worrisome. Too much sweat (also known as Hyperhidrosis) can cause fungal infections like athlete's foot, body odour, and clammy or sweaty palms," says Dr Rinky.

Top News

sweat / Executive Health

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Babar Ali on the top of the world. Photo: Courtesy

When Babar Ali came face-to-face with climate change during his Everest-Lhotse summit

3h | Panorama
Even in Bangladesh’s major tourist destinations, options for recreational activities such as rides or trails are scarce for tourists. Photo: Minhaj Uddin

No roads lead to Bangladesh: The country's struggle to attract tourists

1d | Panorama
An area clear-felled for tobacco cultivation on the bank of the river Sangu in Bandarban. The chemicals used in tobacco farming also pollute the creeks – the main source of drinking water for hill communities. Photo: Syed Zakir Hussain

How tobacco farming is speeding up deforestation in the hills

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Can you tell the quality of a fabric?

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

The tech giant is looking for alternative markets outside the Chinese ring

The tech giant is looking for alternative markets outside the Chinese ring

1h | Videos
Nikki Haley's Message on Israeli Missile: Finish Them Off

Nikki Haley's Message on Israeli Missile: Finish Them Off

1d | Videos
The computer was joke?

The computer was joke?

2h | Videos
Chattogram University is colorful with various flowers

Chattogram University is colorful with various flowers

3h | Videos