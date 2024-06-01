Is sweating good or bad for your skin?

As much as it makes you uncomfortable, sweating is the body's natural cooling mechanism, that prevents you from heat stroke and other heat-based illnesses.

Benefits of sweating

Dr DM Mahajan, Senior Consultant, Dermatology, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals feels sweating can help reduce bacterial overgrowth and gives skin a brighter appearance.

Sweating helps dislodge excess dirt, oil, and debris accumulated within pores, flushing out those contaminants.

The antimicrobial properties of sweat, largely due to salt content, can help reduce the risk of bacterial overgrowth and infection on the skin's surface.

Sweating also improves blood circulation to the skin. This helps give the skin a healthier and brighter appearance. The moisture from sweat also helps remove dead skin cells from the surface.

For patients with acne, moderate sweating can be beneficial by helping clear excess oil, dead skin, and bacteria from clogged pores and hair follicles.

"Sweating can be highly beneficial for the body. It helps cool down your body's temperature, flushes out harmful toxins or impurities from your skin and immunity system, and keeps your skin hydrated and moisturized. Moreover, antimicrobial properties present in sweat act as a shield to fight against various infections," says Dr Rinky.

However, excessive sweating should be avoided as it can exacerbate inflammatory acne.

Side effects of sweating

Dr Mahajan says excessive sweating can compromise the skin's protective barrier.

The mineral salts and lactic acid present in sweat can deplete levels of natural moisturizing factors like ceramides, fatty acids, and hyaluronic acid over time.

Excessive sweating also increases risk of dermatitis, irritation, dryness, and pruritus.

The salt within sweat can also cause stinging sensations in areas of open wounds when concentrated.

"Sweating too much or not at all can be equally worrisome. Too much sweat (also known as Hyperhidrosis) can cause fungal infections like athlete's foot, body odour, and clammy or sweaty palms," says Dr Rinky.