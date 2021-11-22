Surokkha app heroes honoured

The Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB) has honoured five local engineers from the ICT Division who developed the Covid vaccine registration app "Surokkha."

The engineers – ASM Hosne Mubarak, Md Harun Or Roshid, Md Abdullah Bin Salam, Abdullah AL Rahman and Md Golam Mahbub – received crests for their contribution to the field of ICT in the country's fight against the Covid-19 pandemic Saturday.

"Their effort saved a lot of public money [as the government was planning to outsource a registration platform as part of vaccine rollout management]," said Mollah Mohammad Abul Hossain, chairman of the IEB Dhaka Centre, while speaking as the chief guest.

Photo: Collected

Kazi Khairul Bashar, honourary secretary of the Dhaka Centre, called the five engineers frontline fighters for their critical contribution to the country's Covid management effort.

Vaccine registration app Surokkha is a big statement of the capabilities of the country's information technologists, Tanvir Mahmudul Hasan, member secretary of the Dhaka Centre's standing committee on ICT, said.

The app, with an access capacity of 5 crore people at a time, has been playing a key role in the country's Covid vaccination campaign since being launched on 25 January this year.