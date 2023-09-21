Surjer Hashi Network conducts cervical cancer prevention awareness programme

Surjer Hashi Network Surjer Hashi conducted a cervical cancer prevention awareness programme on 14 September.

Cervical cancer is the second most common cancer among females (12%). About 8,000 new cases (10.6 cases per 0.1M) and 5,000 deaths (7.1 cases per 0.1M) were recorded in 2018. This occurs mostly among those women who have early marriages and who are financially disadvantaged, said a press release.

Surjer Hashi Network organized counselling sessions to raise awareness about cervical cancer in its 134 clinics across the country.

About 2,500 women participated in the counselling session. Such sessions will help in both prevention and early detection of this deadly disease.