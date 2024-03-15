Surging nerve system disorders now top cause of illness: Study

Health

BSS/AFP
15 March, 2024, 10:50 am
Last modified: 15 March, 2024, 10:51 am

Related News

Surging nerve system disorders now top cause of illness: Study

More than 3.4 billion people -- 43 percent of the global population -- experienced a neurological condition in 2021, far more than had previously been thought, the analysis found

BSS/AFP
15 March, 2024, 10:50 am
Last modified: 15 March, 2024, 10:51 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Conditions affecting the nervous system -- such as strokes, migraines and dementia -- have surged past heart disease to become the leading cause of ill health worldwide, a major new analysis said on Friday.

More than 3.4 billion people -- 43 percent of the global population -- experienced a neurological condition in 2021, far more than had previously been thought, the analysis found.

The study was carried out by hundreds of researchers led by the US-based Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), which has become a global reference for health statistics.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Lead study author Jaimie Steinmetz of the IHME said the results showed that nervous system conditions are now "the world's leading cause of overall disease burden".

Cases of these conditions have soared by 59 percent in the last three decades, she said, with the increase mainly driven by the fact that the world's population was ageing and growing fast.

The researchers looked at how 37 different neurological conditions affected ill health, disability and premature death across 204 countries and territories from 1990 to 2021.

This data was used to estimate how many years of healthy life were lost to each condition, called disability-adjusted life years (DALYs).

More than 443 million years of healthy life were lost to nerve system disorders globally in 2021, an 18-percent increase from 1990, the study found.

However, if the population's age and growing size was adjusted for, DALYs and deaths from these conditions actually fell by around a third, the researchers said.

The worst condition by far was stroke, accounting for 160 million years of healthy life lost.

It was followed by a form of brain damage called neonatal encephalopathy, migraine, dementia including Alzheimer's disease, nerve damage from diabetes, meningitis and epilepsy.

Cognitive impairment from Covid-19 ranked 20th.

'Growing very fast'

More than 11 million people died from the 37 neurological conditions in 2021, according to the study in The Lancet Neurology journal.

However cardiovascular disease remained the leading cause of death, killing 19.8 million people worldwide in 2022, the IHME said last year.

The most common of the neurological disorders were tension headaches and migraines.

The quickest-growing condition was nerve damage called diabetic neuropathy from soaring cases of diabetes.

Most of these conditions have no cure.

But there are ways to lessen the risk, including reducing rates of high blood pressure, diabetes and alcohol consumption, the researchers said.

They called for much more to be done to prevent, treat and rehabilitate the disorders, which disproportionately affect poorer countries.

"The worldwide neurological burden is growing very fast and will put even more pressure on health systems in the coming decades," warned study co-author Valery Feigin.

For the first time, the ongoing Global Burden of Disease study series looked at the impact of the neurological disorders on children.

They accounted for nearly a fifth of all DALYs, meaning kids worldwide lost 80 million years of healthy life to these conditions in 2019 alone.

World+Biz

nerve system disorders / health / illness

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Representational Image

Bangladesh finally has an offshore banking law. But it's nothing to write home about

3h | Panorama
Karl Marx. Sketch: TBS

Why Marx continues to live on 141 years after his death

3h | Panorama
Every year Purbanat arranges a multifest to showcase the multi-lingual diversity in the West Midlands, UK. Photo: Courtesy

Purbanat: The artistes making Bangla a part of British culture

3h | Panorama
Flattering the right way, with the right skirt

Flattering the right way, with the right skirt

1h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

What is the reason for the continuous decline in the stock market?

What is the reason for the continuous decline in the stock market?

15h | Videos
Shanto loves Sri Lanks as Opponent

Shanto loves Sri Lanks as Opponent

14h | Videos
How MV Jahan Moni was rescued 14 years ago

How MV Jahan Moni was rescued 14 years ago

19h | Videos
How Somali fishermen became pirates

How Somali fishermen became pirates

16h | Videos