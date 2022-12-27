Super Specialised Hospital starts consultation service

Professors, associate professors and assistant professors of 14 departments of the Super Specialised Hospital of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) started consulting patients from Tuesday, a release said.

The consultation service centre at the Super Specialised Hospital started on Tuesday morning in the presence of the BSMMU Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Sharfuddin Ahmed.

Patients will be able to receive this service from 10am till 1pm and from 3pm to 6pm. Referred patients can avail this service by collecting a ticket for a fee.

The 14 departments where specialist doctors have started consultation services are – general pediatrics, obstetrics and gynecology, ophthalmology, chest disease, neurology, nephrology (kidney), urology, cardiology, cardiac surgery (including thoracic surgery), surgical oncology, orthopedics and trauma, department of hepatology (liver), gastroenterology, hepatobiliary and pancreatic surgery.