Summit Group chairman to donate $1 million to icddr,b

Health

TBS Report
27 March, 2022, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 27 March, 2022, 07:00 pm

Summit Group chairman to donate $1 million to icddr,b

Muhammed Aziz Khan, chairman of Summit Group, will donate a total of $1 million to the icddr,b hospital endowment fund, for the treatment of a high number of patients being attended with life-saving care.

In a recent visit to the icddr,b hospital, Muhammed Aziz Khan, accompanied by his wife Anjuman Aziz Khan and daughter Azeeza Aziz Khan, were overwhelmed by witnessing the high number of patients, according to an icddr,b press release.

Dr Tahmeed Ahmed , executive director of icddr,b, explained that currently icddr,b hospitals are providing treatment to a record-high number of patients, since its inception in the 1960s, free-of-charge.

In response, Muhammed Aziz Khan pledged to donate $0.5 million from Summit Corporation personally, and along with his wife, a matching fund from the Anjuman & Aziz Charitable Trust, a total of $1 Million to icddr,b hospital endowment fund.

The Summit Group chairman remarked, "It is a privilege and honour for me and my family to be able to support the humanitarian works that icddr,b does. We are humbled to support its research which saved hundreds of millions of children. Dr Tahmeed Ahmed, Dr Firdausi Qadri and all, make Bangladesh proud. We support and celebrate Bangladesh's independence by supporting one of the finest institutions of the world."

Dr Tahmeed Ahmed appreciated and expressed his gratitude to Mr and Mrs Khan as well as Summit Corporation Limited (SCL) for their pledge.

He said, "Mr Muhammed Aziz Khan and Mrs Anjuman Aziz Khan surprised us by pledging $1 million, which will considerably boost our strive to achieve our target. We are enormously grateful to them and the Summit Corporation for their generosity. We have set a target for ourselves to make our hospitals sustainable and grow the hospital endowment fund so that earnings from it are sufficient to continue our operations."

