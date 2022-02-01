Successful thrombolysis procedure saves stroke patient’s life at Ctg Evercare Hospital

01 February, 2022, 08:40 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A successful thrombolysis procedure has recently saved the life of a patient who suffered a brain stroke at Evercare Hospital Chattogram.

Physicians and other officials of the hospital made the disclosure in a press conference on Tuesday (1 February), said a press release.

According to the media release, a female patient who suffered a brain stroke was brought in and doctors had very little time to perform the operation to save her life.

The patient, Shamima Akhter (48), was brought into the emergency department of Evercare Hospital Chattogram (EHC) with speech difficulty and paralysis on the left side of her body. Suspecting a stroke, the experienced staff of the EHC emergency unit quickly assigned a few blood tests and a CT scan of the brain.

The results confirmed an acute stroke, due to a clotted blood vessel in her brain (Dense Right MCA), about 3.5 hours ago. The thrombolysis of the case was time-sensitive as it had to be done within 4.5 hours of the onset of symptoms, notes the media release.  

Despite the challenges, thrombolysis was done successfully without any complications. During the post-treatment, the patient was carefully monitored in the Neuro ICU for 24 hours and shifted to the Stroke Ward the next day.

After rehabilitation (physiotherapy, occupational therapy, and speech therapy), she recovered and was able to walk without needing support. She was discharged from the hospital after the target INR was reached with the cardiology review.

Dr Mohammad Najim Uddin, MBBS, MCPS (Medicine), MD (Neurology), consultant at the hospital's Department of Neurology, who lead the procedure, expressed a sense of release over the procedure's success.

He said, "Thrombolysis is highly time-sensitive as the procedure needs to be completed within 4.5 hours of the stroke. Thanks to the advanced medical facilities and the well-trained team of physicians of Evercare Hospital Chattogram, we were able to perform this critical procedure for the first time ever in Chattogram within due time."

Anna Poley, director of Nursing, said, "At Evercare Chattogram, we strive to deliver stroke care in line with international standards and guidelines. It is our mission to ensure optimal care to reduce the burden of stroke complications for our patients and the community."  

Dr Fazle Akbar, general manager of Medical Services, said, "We are always ready to give critical support to our patients due to our top-of-the-line equipment and a well-trained team of physicians and caregivers. It is our aim to facilitate the people of Chattogram with the best services in the medical field."

"With the success of critical procedures such as thrombolysis, we are quickly reaching this goal. We hope to continue bringing such indispensable services to the people of the port city," he remarked.

